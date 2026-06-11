PlayStation Plus Just Dropped A Peak Sonic Game

PlayStation Plus has been offering numerous AAA and indie games at a rapid pace, with June being a particularly good month. One such title is Sonic X Shadow Generations, a critically acclaimed masterpiece that would be considered many's best game of 2024. To play it for free, you'll need a specific tier of PS Plus.

PlayStation Plus has become an increasingly worthwhile service with numerous AAA and indie darlings being added to the service at a rapid pace. June has been a particularly good month for the service, with several AAA games made free on PS Plus in just the last week.

One such title is a must-play, even for those who've long skirted around dipping into the franchise, not least because it is a critically acclaimed masterpiece that would understandably be considered many's best game of 2024. The game in question is the beloved 2024 title Sonic X Shadow Generations, although in order to play it for free, you'll need a specific tier of PS Plus. PlayStation Plus Just Dropped A Peak Sonic Gam





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Playstation Plus Sonic X Shadow Generations AAA Games Indie Games Free Games Critically Acclaimed Best Game Of 2024

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