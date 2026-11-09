PlayStation Plus Extra Loses GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 in November 2026

Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 leave PlayStation Plus Extra on November 17, 2026. Explore the impact on subscribers and upcoming library changes.

Two of the most critically acclaimed open-world titles in gaming history are set to depart the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog in mid- November 2026. Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 will be removed from the subscription service on November 17, 2026, marking a significant shift for subscribers who have relied on these Rockstar Games blockbusters.

Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 Depart

Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are among the twelve games leaving the PlayStation Plus platform during this update cycle. This removal affects both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, who will lose access to these major titles unless they purchase them separately or maintain their subscription beyond the removal date.

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Impact on Subscriber Library and Access

The departure of these two massive titles creates a notable void in the PlayStation Plus Extra library, as they remain staples for players seeking high-quality single-player experiences. While other notable games like Football Manager 26, Cricket 24, and The Talos Principle 2 are also scheduled to leave, the loss of Rockstar's flagship franchises represents the most significant change for the user base.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Additions

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is the only title confirmed to join the PlayStation Plus library in mid-November, arriving alongside the departures. A full announcement detailing the new additions to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium libraries is scheduled for release on November 11, 2026, which will reveal whether Sony can offset the loss of such high-profile games.

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Context of Grand Theft Auto VI Launch

Many fans have pre-ordered Grand Theft Auto VI, which includes a one-month free subscription to GTA+, effectively allowing access to Rockstar titles without needing the main PlayStation Plus service. Despite this alternative access path, the removal of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 from the subscription service remains a point of contention for those who do not plan to purchase the upcoming release.

Future Outlook for PlayStation Plus Library

The success of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake and the anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI dominate the current gaming conversation, potentially overshadowing the library changes. Industry observers question whether the incoming titles announced on November 11, 2026, will be sufficient to replace the cultural and gameplay impact of the departed games.