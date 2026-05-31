PlayStation Plus Essential June July Lineup Features Grounded All-Star Brawl 2 and Darktide

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers gain access to three multiplayer-focused games from June 2 to July 6: Grounded, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Each title has seen significant post-launch evolution, including updates and expansions that enhance gameplay, add content, and improve mechanics.

PlayStation Plus Essential's new lineup for June and July features three distinct multiplayer-focused titles, each with its own evolution since launch and available to all subscription tiers from June 2nd to July 6th.

The first, Grounded, is the complete edition of a survival crafting game that emerged from early access in 2022 before arriving on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in 2024. Set in a backyard where players are shrunken children, it offers a unique premise that infuses a playful sense of humor into standard survival mechanics. Resource gathering involves collecting dew drops for water and navigating hazards like a spilled grill's fiery wreckage while battling giant bugs treated as boss encounters.

The RPG systems are deep, creating a compelling loop of resource collection, combat, and base construction. This first entry remains robust despite a sequel's existence, bolstered by a wealth of quality-of-life features that set it apart from peers. The Fully Yoked edition includes years of updates, starting with a beefy patch at console launch that introduced ant queen factions, New Game Plus, and more items.

A subsequent update added an AFK state reducing hunger and thirst by 95% during idle, faster movement, pet buffs, story quests in Playgrounds Mode, and enhanced armor upgrades. Next is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a 2023 platform fighter with a sizable roster of Nickelodeon characters that saw a lukewarm to solid reception.

Though not the strongest in its genre and made on a moderate budget, it significantly improved over its bare-bones predecessor with chunkier hits, deeper combos, and impressive character variety. Its signature Slime mechanic adds complexity, allowing move augmentation, combo breaks, attack cancellations, and movement tweaks. Online play is smooth and the roguelike solo campaign offers a novel though temporary distraction, limited by weaker platforming and roguelike elements.

Post-launch support was substantial, with numerous balance tweaks, bug fixes, and free updates adding more campaign save slots, D-pad movement, an announcer, King of the Hill mode, extra power-ups, items, stages, New Game Plus, Squads Mode, and a survival Gauntlet Run. Paid content includes a $19.99 costume pack for all 25 base fighters and four individual fighters at $6.99 each.

Finally, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a cooperative horde shooter set in the grimdark Warhammer 40k universe, received positively for its blend of satisfying first-person gunplay and surprisingly deep melee combat. The core loop is driven by an AI director that dynamically alters hordes and showcases enemy variety, creating chaotic fun that thrives with a coordinated team across different classes. The story is skippable and some modes lack depth, but the essentials are handled well.

The loot-based grind is notoriously intense and frustrating, a treadmill designed for long-term engagement rather than casual play. Despite this, Darktide has seen years of consistent support with updates, new content, and ongoing refinement, cementing it as a popular cooperative shooter for those willing to endure its grind





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Playstation Plus Grounded Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Warhammer 40K Darktide Multiplayer Games

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