Sony confirms the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup for December 2026, featuring Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Amnesia: The Bunker.

Sony has officially announced the free game lineup for the PlayStation Plus Essential tier during the month of December 2026. The major gaming subscription service revealed these titles on the last Wednesday of November, which was November 26, 2026, according to the official PlayStation Blog. This announcement provides concrete details on what subscribers can expect as the year concludes, ending months of speculation regarding the final month's offerings. The games are scheduled to become available for download and play starting on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Essential Tier Games for December 2026

The three games selected for the Essential subscription tier this month include Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (Cross-Gen Edition), Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Amnesia: The Bunker. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 are both playable on PS4 and PS5 consoles. In contrast, Amnesia: The Bunker is exclusively available for PS4 systems, making it incompatible with the newer hardware generation for this specific title.

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Amnesia: The Bunker stands out as a first-person horror experience that places players in a tense survival scenario. Participants are equipped with only a revolver and a flashlight while exploring a bunker to scavenge and craft necessary supplies. The game utilizes randomization for encounters and unpredictable enemy behaviors, ensuring that no two playthroughs are identical. Originally released in 2023, this title was widely recognized as one of the best horror games of that year, offering a distinct challenge for fans of the genre.

Detailed Gameplay of Selected Titles

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 serves as a remake of two classic arcade skating titles, specifically Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4. The update introduces modern quality-of-life improvements and new content while preserving the authentic feel of the original releases. The core gameplay involves completing 2-minute levels to rack up scores and locate hidden collectibles. Additionally, players can engage in online multiplayer sessions to compete with others or design their own custom skateparks.

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Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 allows players to create a unique custom character to explore Conton City and interact with iconic figures from the Dragon Ball manga and anime franchise. The game features robust online multiplayer modes that enable users to battle against other players or join Raid Battles. These Raid Battles involve teaming up with others to defeat gigantic opponents, providing a cooperative experience that appeals to the series' large fanbase.

November 2026 Catalog Updates

In addition to the December announcements, PlayStation Plus has finalized the addition of four games for the Extra and Premium subscription tiers from the end of November. These titles, which were added on November 24, 2026, are immediately playable for subscribers holding those higher-tier memberships. The games include Cricket 26: The Official Game of the Ashes, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, MotoGP 26, and Trepang2.

Subscribers who missed out on the November Essential games are advised to add them to their personal library before the month ends. While access to these specific titles will expire for Essential members after the rollover, keeping an active PlayStation Plus membership ensures that users retain the ability to play them later if they choose. The Essential tier games from November have since been replaced by the December lineup.

Availability Dates and Subscription Windows

The December 2026 Essential games will be live on PlayStation Plus on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. This availability window continues through Monday, January 4, 2027. During this period, Essential subscribers have full access to download and play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Amnesia: The Bunker. After January 4, 2027, these titles will be removed from the Essential catalog unless subscribers hold an active subscription during the window.

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The announcement marks the final confirmation of free games for the year 2026 across the Essential tier. Previous rumors suggesting uncertainty about the lineup were dismissed once the official PlayStation Blog post was published. The inclusion of Dynasty Warriors: Origins in the Extra and Premium catalogs earlier in the announcement cycle provided an early indicator of Sony's strategy for the month's major additions alongside the Essential picks.