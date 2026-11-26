Sony adds Amnesia: The Bunker, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to PS Plus on December 1, 2024.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially added three new titles to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier for the month of December. The update became active on December 1, 2024, providing subscribers with immediate access to a diverse mix of horror, fighting, and skating games. This monthly refresh reinforces the core value proposition of the subscription service by replacing previous library entries with fresh content.

New Games Available December 1

The latest lineup features Amnesia: The Bunker, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. These titles are now available for download by all PlayStation Plus Essential members. Users can access these games immediately through their digital library on compatible PlayStation consoles. The addition marks a significant shift for some of these specific franchises within the PlayStation ecosystem.

Also read AEW HBO Max Archive Adds Final 2024 Episodes December 20

Library Access And Permanent Retention

Subscribers have the opportunity to retain these games permanently if they add them to their collection before the cutoff date. The deadline to secure permanent access to these specific titles is January 4, 2027. Ownership requires maintaining an active subscription to PlayStation Plus at all times. Without an active subscription, access to the games is suspended until the service is renewed.

Historical Availability On PlayStation Platforms

This release represents the first time both Amnesia: The Bunker and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 have appeared in the Essential tier. Previously, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was available through PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. That specific title was removed from the service entirely in 2024. Its return in the Essential tier makes it accessible to a broader audience of subscribers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Genre Variety For Existing Subscribers

The selected games cater to a wide range of gaming preferences and skill levels. Amnesia: The Bunker offers a survival horror experience for fans of tense, atmospheric gameplay. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 provides a modernized version of the classic arcade skating franchise. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 delivers fast-paced combat and role-playing elements for fighting game enthusiasts.

Future Updates And Service Outlook

Sony has indicated that more titles will be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup follows a strong selection of games released in November. These additions ensure continued variety for subscribers throughout the holiday season. Further details regarding the next monthly updates are expected to be revealed in December.