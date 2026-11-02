PlayStation Plus Adds Trophy Support to Star Wars Episode I PS1 Classic

Sony updates the 1999 PlayStation 1 game Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace on PlayStation Plus with 21 new trophies, rewarding Premium and Deluxe members for revisiting the classic title.

The PlayStation Plus subscription service has implemented a significant quality-of-life update for one of its most popular retro titles. Sony has officially enabled trophy support for the 1999 PlayStation 1 game Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. This addition allows current subscribers to earn specific account rewards and achievements while playing the classic survival action-adventure game. The update marks the latest effort by Sony to enhance the longevity and replayability of its catalog of older titles.

Trophy Rewards Breakdown

Users can now obtain a total of 21 distinct trophies within the game. The collective value of these achievements amounts to 1,350 Points for dedicated players. The difficulty distribution is structured to reward incremental progress and final completion. There are two bronze trophies, ten silver trophies, and eight gold trophies. Completing the full set unlocks a single platinum trophy, which signifies total mastery of the game. This structure provides clear milestones for players who may not have engaged with the title since its original release two decades ago.

Also read Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 Leaving PlayStation Plus November 17

Sony Retro Enhancement Strategy

Sony has progressively expanded trophy support across its library of retro games over recent years. This strategic move aims to incentivize engagement with older software available through the subscription service. A notable precedent was set in 2022 when the Syphon Filter series received similar trophy updates. These updates demonstrate a consistent policy of treating legacy titles with modern features. The timing of the Star Wars update is particularly relevant given that the game joined the PlayStation Plus catalog in January 2024. Players have waited over two years for this specific enhancement since the initial addition to the service.

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Membership Tiers and Access Requirements

Access to Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace is restricted to higher subscription tiers. Only users with the Premium or Deluxe membership tiers can access the PS1 Classics catalog. Members holding Essential or Extra tier subscriptions do not have access to these legacy titles. The original monthly subscription price for the Essential tier was $59.99, while the Extra tier was priced at $99.99. The Premium tier, which includes the Classics library, was listed at $119.99. These pricing structures highlight the premium nature of the retro gaming features. Access remains exclusive to the top-tier offerings, driving value for subscribers seeking the most comprehensive library.

Community Reactions and Pending Updates

The announcement was widely discussed on Reddit, with user kabirsingh84 sharing details of the update. Community feedback indicates that while the Star Wars update is welcome, inconsistencies remain in the catalog. Several Capcom titles, including older Resident Evil games and Dino Crisis, still lack trophy support despite their long-standing presence in the service. Dino Crisis 2 was added in October 2000, yet many legacy horror titles remain unupdated. Users are seeking clarity on whether these missing titles will eventually receive similar enhancements. The delay in the Star Wars update, which arrived nearly three years after its initial addition, suggests that legacy game enhancements occur on an irregular schedule.