PlayStation Offers Massive Discounts on Digimon Games

PlayStation Store celebrates the upcoming Digimon game release with an 84% discount on two Digimon titles.

Seven years have passed since Digimon fans experienced a new game in the digital world. However, that drought is about to end with the 2025 release date confirmation, reigniting interest in the franchise and its exceptional video games . For those eager to revisit previous titles while awaiting the new installment, a fantastic opportunity awaits. Two Digimon games on the PlayStation store are currently 84% off, a strategic move by Sony to capitalize on the renewed interest.

While gamers who are familiar with the franchise may be drawn to the discounted price, newcomers might be hesitant due to the $60 price tag, especially considering the games' age. Despite being several years old, the titles remain full price on Steam and Nintendo Switch, making the PlayStation store's deal even more appealing. Without much fanfare, PlayStation has launched a sale on two of its three available Digimon games, slashing their prices from $60 to less than $10 until February 27th. Notably, the newest Digimon game, *Digimon Survive*, is not part of the sale but is free for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers. However, the three recent Digimon games were all released for PS4, allowing PS4 owners to enjoy the digital world while waiting for the next installment.For gamers who prefer a fresh start, *Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory* is a good option. While it delves into the backstory of the previous game, it's accessible as a standalone experience. Alternatively, those seeking a unique gameplay style can choose *Digimon Story: Lost Evolution*, an open-world title with cozy elements, which is also part of the 84% off sale. Although *Digimon Story: Lost Evolution* isn't discounted, a few months of PlayStation Plus Extra, which costs less than the game's full price of $60, could provide access. For gamers on Steam and Nintendo Switch, unfortunately, the previous Digimon titles remain full price. While discounts for these platforms may not materialize as hoped, the PlayStation store's sale is a compelling reason to celebrate PlayStation ownership.





