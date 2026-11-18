The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is being released worldwide on November 19.

Owners of PlayStation 5 consoles have been told they must update their software before they can play Grand Theft Auto VI when it launches on Thursday.

“Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI,” PlayStation Support US wrote on X. “Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they’re ready to play on launch day, November 19. ” GTA 6 is arriving more than a decade after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, making Thursday’s launch a major event for players who have waited years for Rockstar Games' next installment.

Also read How Grand Theft Auto fans plan to celebrate GTA VI’s release

Rockstar has advised players to prepare their consoles ahead of the release, given it requires up to 212 GB of space. The game becomes playable at midnight local time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. This is a developing story. More to follow.

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Owners of PlayStation 5 consoles have been told they must update their software before they can play Grand Theft Auto VI when it launches on Thursday.

“Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI,” PlayStation Support US wrote on X. “Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they’re ready to play on launch day, November 19. ”GTA 6 is arriving more than a decade after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, making Thursday’s launch a major event for players who haveThe game becomes playable at midnight local time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.