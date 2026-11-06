PlayStation Cancels Ratchet & Clank Mobile Game Development

PlayStation and developer Oh Bibi have officially ended development on the Ratchet & Clank mobile spinoff, with servers shutting down in May 2024.

PlayStation has officially confirmed the termination of development for a new mobile entry within the Ratchet & Clank franchise. The announcement, published on the game's official website, marks the end of a project that was intended to bring the beloved sci-fi platformer series to smartphone devices. Developer Oh Bibi revealed that the title, which had previously been soft-launched in select regions, will no longer receive further updates or content.

Cancellation of Mobile Development Project

PlayStation and developer Oh Bibi stated that they are ceasing all work on the mobile title following its soft launch in specific markets. The companies explained that while a global full release was originally planned, they have decided to pull the plug on the project entirely. The post emphasized that the game will not continue its development lifecycle, ending its journey before achieving widespread availability on major mobile storefronts.

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The cancellation affects the future trajectory of this specific spinoff, which was designed to expand the reach of one of Sony Interactive Entertainment's most iconic properties. While God of War and Gran Turismo remain active pillars of the PlayStation brand, many formative properties from the PS1 and PS2 eras have seen limited modern iterations. This decision leaves fans of older console titles waiting for new interpretations of classic franchises, with some initiatives being shelved entirely due to strategic shifts.

Server Shutdown and Access Timeline

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Despite the halt in new content creation, existing players will retain access to the game for a limited period. Oh Bibi has released one final update for the title today to ensure stability before its removal from mobile application stores. The game will be taken off sale on November 21st, marking the end of new downloads for the application across supported regions.

Users who successfully downloaded the application prior to the November 21st deadline will be able to continue playing until May 1st. At that point, the multiplayer servers will go offline permanently. Given that the title is a multiplayer-focused experience, this server shutdown will effectively render the game unplayable for all users, including those who purchased or downloaded it previously.

Impact on Ratchet & Clank Franchise

Although the mobile project has been canceled, the broader Ratchet & Clank franchise remains active on console platforms. Fans disappointed by the end of the mobile offshoot can look toward a new mainline entry that is reportedly in development. Past leaks from Insomniac Games suggest that the studio is planning to release a wholly new Ratchet & Clank game in the future, likely targeting the next generation of hardware known as the PS6.

It remains uncertain if Insomniac's internal plans are still aligned with these earlier reports, particularly given the recent success of the Ranger Rumble project. However, the existence of a mainline console title indicates that the core franchise is not being abandoned by Sony. The cancellation of the mobile spinoff does not signal a retreat from the IP but rather a refocusing of resources on higher-priority console projects.

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Community Response and Future Outlook

Oh Bibi expressed gratitude to the community for their support, feedback, and participation during the soft-launch phase. The developer acknowledged the players who helped shape the game during its limited run, thanking them for their contributions to the project's development. This acknowledgment highlights the value placed on player engagement even during the termination of a commercial product.

The decision to end development comes at a time when mobile gaming is increasingly competitive, with many established franchises attempting to translate their success to smaller screens. The failure or cancellation of such projects often leads to a reevaluation of strategies for older intellectual properties. For now, the focus for Ratchet & Clank fans will shift entirely to the upcoming console releases and the preservation of the existing game for those who have already secured access.