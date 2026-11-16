PlayStation updates Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with QSSR technology alongside Control Resonant and The Finals. Discover which PS5 games now feature enhanced graphics and image stability on the base console.

PlayStation has officially extended its Quick Spectral Super Resolution ( QSSR) support to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, providing a significant visual upgrade for players on the base PlayStation 5. This latest update ensures that Insomniac Games' blockbuster title now benefits from improved image detail and stability, matching the graphical enhancements previously reserved for the PlayStation 5 Pro through its own PSSR technology. The addition of QSSR to this specific title arrives alongside a broader expansion of the feature to several other major PlayStation Studios releases.

Core QSSR Implementation Details

The rollout of QSSR to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 marks a pivotal moment in the technical lifecycle of the game, which was originally released on October 20, 2023. While the technology first debuted last month exclusively on Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yori, its integration into the Spider-Man franchise was widely anticipated given Insomniac Games' history of mastering PS5 hardware capabilities. Developers have confirmed that the patch delivers a noticeable boost in both image clarity and frame stability, allowing base PS5 owners to experience a sharper visual fidelity without needing to upgrade to the Pro model. This implementation is particularly notable as it allows the game, already praised for its graphics, to potentially set a new standard for the series, even as fans look toward the distant future of Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

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Expanded Game Compatibility List

Beyond the headline addition of Spider-Man 2, PlayStation is branching out QSSR compatibility to a wider array of titles than seen in the initial launch window. The official announcement from PlayStation.Blog confirms that the following games are receiving the graphical update: Control Resonant, The Finals, Arc Raiders, No Man's Sky, and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam. This diverse list spans multiple genres, indicating that the super-resolution technology is becoming a standard asset for various high-performance games on the platform. By extending QSSR to these titles, PlayStation aims to enhance the visual experience across a broader spectrum of the ecosystem, offering crispier visuals to a much larger player base than the initial two-game rollout provided.

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Grand Theft Auto 6 and Upcoming Updates

The omission of Grand Theft Auto 6 from this specific list of QSSR-enabled titles has drawn attention, especially given the game's highly anticipated release later this week. However, the absence of the Rockstar Games title does not indicate a lack of support; rather, it reflects PlayStation's strategy of not announcing QSSR compatibility until the updates have already gone live. It is highly probable that an official confirmation regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive shortly after its launch. Furthermore, a recent post from PlayStation explicitly states that the company intends to bring QSSR to more games on PS5 in the coming months, suggesting that the list of compatible titles will continue to grow significantly in the near future.

Impact on Players and Developer Reputation

This expansion of QSSR serves as a valuable incentive for players who prefer to stick with the base PS5 hardware, offering a tangible reason to revisit or start Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the first time. The technology acts as a bridge for fans who might not justify the cost of a PS5 Pro, allowing them to enjoy the best possible version of the game on their existing consoles. Insomniac Games has long been recognized for its ability to create stunning visuals and thrilling set pieces, a specialty demonstrated prominently in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and the recent Spider-Man entries. By successfully implementing these advanced graphical features, the developer reinforces its reputation for maximizing the potential of Sony's hardware, ensuring that even older titles can receive modern visual enhancements that improve the overall gaming experience.