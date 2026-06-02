PlayStation 5 Games Showcase: Marvel's Wolverine, Rayman, Dave The Diver, and More

PlayStation's huge June 2026 showcase has given us a new look at Marvel's Wolverine, the return of some old favorites, and a handful of genuine surprises. We've rounded up every major reveal and trailer for you in one place.

PlayStation's huge June 2026 showcase has given us a new look at Marvel's Wolverine , the return of some old favorites, and a handful of genuine surprises.

Marvel's Wolverine kicked off the show with a bloody gameplay deep dive that reminds us all why Wolverine really is the best there is at what he does. The game's combat and parkour look absolutely stellar, and we even got a look at some familiar faces. Jean Gray joins the fight, helping Logan in combat with her own mutant abilities. Pre-orders for the game have also gone live now.

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is going big on villains, bringing classic Spider-Man foes Green Goblin and Carnage into the fray. Magneto is also getting involved in the fight alongside Doctor Doom, so you can really get your villain on. Rayman Legends Retold is officially in development, and it will have a stunning new 2.5D art style that really pops. Dave The Diver spinoff Bancho The Chef is also officially in development.

It's an all-new standalone prequel from the creators of Dave the Diver, following a young Bancho as he travels across Asia to learn from master chefs on his journey to greatness. Kemuri is an action game about hunting Yokai, coming 2027 from Ikumi Nakamura of Ghostwire Tokyo fame via her new studio UNSEEN. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a game that looks absolutely incredible, as you can probably see from the above gameplay trailer.

Annapurna is giving us a dinosaur-themed horror game called The Lost Wild, which looks like the kind of game I've been waiting for since Capcom decided to let Dino Crisis die. Dune: Awakening is coming to PlayStation 5 at long last, and a new single-player mode will launch alongside the game on PS5 on September 22. Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered is landing on October 1 2026 with a fresh lick of paint and all new content.

PlayStation Plus has confirmed a bunch of new free games, including Runescape: Dragonwilds, Gitaroo Man, Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy, and Ominusha: Dawn of Dreams. No Rest for the Wicked, a brilliant mix of Diablo and Dark Souls, is making its PlayStation 5 debut in October. Ominusha: Way Of The Sword is a new action game from Capcom, and it officially arrives September 25. A demo is available to download right now.

Ace Combat 8: Wings Of The Veil has a new trailer, inviting players to soar through the skies and rise above every challenge to earn your place among the elite. Silent Hill Townfall looks absolutely terrifying, and it's joining a packed September lineup alongside a bunch of other games. If you're brave enough, the new horror officially arrives September 24. Stuntman: Hollywood is all about stunt driving, and the trailer teases some very familiar vehicles





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Playstation 5 Marvel's Wolverine Rayman Legends Retold Dave The Diver Kemuri Tomb Raider: Legacy Of Atlantis Annapurna The Lost Wild Dune: Awakening Dynasty Warriors 3 No Rest For The Wicked Ominusha: Way Of The Sword Ace Combat 8: Wings Of The Veil Silent Hill Townfall Stuntman: Hollywood

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