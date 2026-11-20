The complaints come as two separate issues draw attention: who controls playoff broadcasts and whether regular-season games should air on regular television.

Many parents and fans who paid to stream high school football playoff games this past weekend faced buffering and frozen coverage, renewing concerns about access to the games and transparency around the University Interscholastic League's broadcast agreement.

The complaints come as two separate issues draw attention: who controls playoff broadcasts and whether regular-season games should air on regular television. During the regular season, individual schools control their broadcast rights and can choose to stream games online for free. In the playoffs, the UIL holds those rights, and fans must purchase a subscription to watch the games. For viewers whose paid streams stalled or froze over the weekend, that arrangement has become a source of frustration.

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Questions also surround a no-bid contract the UIL signed in 2022 with the organization that streams the games. Details of that agreement have not been made public. Oscar Rodriguez, the president of the Texas Association of Broadcasters, told ABC13 that the Texas attorney general ruled late last month that the contract must be released. Financial transparency is among the concerns he raised.

"I think folks have the expectation and I think it is reasonable that if it's a governmental entity that has the contract that, the citizenry should have a right to know what are the terms of the contract," Rodriguez said. "What are they being paid or what are they paying?

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"Aldine ISD middle school teacher on leave after arrest on bigamy, drug charges, district confirms The UIL Legislative Council approved a proposed amendment last month that would allow regular-season games to air on traditional television beginning in August 2027. The change still requires approval from the Texas Education Agency commissioner before becoming official. The restriction dates back to 1985, when it was put in place to protect attendance at games.

Supporters of the proposed change now want Friday night lights to have as much exposure as possible. A parent who founded the School Broadcast Rights Coalition is pushing for changes to both broadcast policies.

"The bottom line for us is, these games, these are our students and our coaches that are putting these games together," Colin Witt said. "So this is our story, these are our students, and this should be our broadcast. We should have the right to say, how does this work?

" Both Witt and Rodriguez said their efforts are not a fight against the UIL, which they believe does many things well. Instead, they want greater transparency and changes that would allow as many people as possible to watch high school football for free. Almeta Crawford football team wins district for 2nd time in a rowMild weather continues until cold front arrives Sunday, Thanksgiving trending colderFire at Clean Harbors facility out after tank explodes, Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says