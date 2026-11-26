Bruins could cap a nearly perfect season with their best record in more than 25 years

The UCLA -USC football game on Saturday carries higher stakes than just crosstown rival bragging rights. UCLA wants to cap a historic season with a win that would also send them to the Big Ten championship game, while the Trojans are hoping a win leads to a college football playoff spot.a big surprise after the team posted losing records in the last two years.

A UCLA win over USC would keep the Bruins at the top of their conference, taking them to the Big Ten championship game, and open the door for the College Football Playoff. A win by the Trojans would leave them a long shot for the Big Ten game, but could dash UCLA's hopes of getting there, while keeping SC's hopes alive for their own CFP berth.

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Bruins fans have been conspicuously absent from Rose Bowl games this season, even after UCLA made student tickets free for regular-season home games in September. One student who attended a Monday rally for the upcoming gameand UCLA head football coach Bob Chesney fired up the crowd after saying more than 75,000 tickets to the game had been sold already.