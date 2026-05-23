Players from Guardiola's First City Squad: Where Are They Now?

Daily Mail Sport takes a deeper dive into the present day status of the players from Pep Guardiola's first ever Manchester City team after he decided to leave the club. Former goalkeeper Willy Caballero, left back Bacary Sagna, center back John Stones, left back Gael Clichy, and forward Aleksandar Kolarov are a few of the players who were part of his inaugural squad. We take a closer look at their achievements and the remaining members of that squad.

This Sunday, Pep Guardiola will lead his Manchester City side out for the 593rd and final time, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 10 years that have put him at the table with the greatest managers the league has ever seen.

Through countless players, coaches, teams, and competitions, Pep has remained the anchor, until now. City would go on to finish third that year, before Guardiola would lead them to six Premier League titles in total. But where are the players from Pep's first ever team now? What are the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling up to these days?

Daily Mail Sport takes a deeper dive. Pep Guardiola took charge of his first Manchester City game 10 years ago, but is now set to leave the club. But where are the players from his first City squad now? Daily Mail Sport takes a closer look





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Manchester City Pep Guardiola Players Achievements Remaining Members

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