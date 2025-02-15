Players Demand Change: Tired of Shinedust Rewards in Pokémon GO

A look at the ongoing frustration of Pokémon GO players regarding the persistent presence of Shinedust as a reward in the game. Despite its lack of practical use and negative player reception, Shinedust continues to appear in various events, leading to calls for its removal and replacement with more valuable currencies.

Pokémon GO has been a massive success for The Pokémon Company and DeNa. Players have enjoyed seeing their favorite Pokémon and building decks for this fast-paced version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), and while multiple events, booster packs, and features have been added to the game, players are baffled by an item that has been available since the release of the game. Many call this resource useless, even more so now that the trading feature has been implemented.

Yet despite these views, this item continues to show up as a reward across multiple events. Players are tired of it and demand a new reward to replace it. The controversy surrounds Shinedust, a resource that has been around since the game’s launch. Its only purpose is to allow players to create flairs for their cards. However, players must also destroy multiples of the cards they wish to add a flair to one, and to obtain more cards for trading, players must use Trade Tokens and Trade Hourglasses. Once Trade Tokens have been used up, players must give up cards in order to get more, meaning both trading and flairs require the use of multiple cards. Even though many players gain more than enough Event Shop Tickets than the amount needed for the rewards, the intended purpose of using excess is to purchase Shinedust, but players don’t even want this currency. Even more annoying is the fact players must individually purchase the Shinedust.The flair system has been criticized since launch, specifically that the flairs only appear when the card has been placed or when examined. Players want the flairs to be on the card at all times, as this they believe would make the system worth using more. Many still dislike the fact that cards have to be expended to use it but feel this would be a step in the right direction. When details about it were first revealed, players disliked it, and somehow upon release, it had an even worse reception. DeNa and The Pokémon Company have taken feedback about this feature and given out some rewards that involve Shinedust, but it remains to be seen considering it has been present in nearly every event as a reward, but it is very clear fans are tired of this currency.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

POKEMON GO SHINEDUST REWARDS TRADING FLAIRS PLAYER FEEDBACK DE NA THE POKEMON COMPANY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pokemon Home Gives Scarlet and Violet Players 2 Free Shiny PokemonPlayers can now get their hands on two new Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Home, including one that's never been available before!

Read more »

Funko Releases New Pokemon Pops and Pokemon TCG Gets Trading FeatureFunko has released three new Pokemon Pops: Dratini, Fidough, and Gardevoir. Meanwhile, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket app is getting a new trading feature on January 30th.

Read more »

Dragonite Takes Flight: A heartwarming Pokemon Special Arrives on Pokemon DayA new Pokemon anime special, premiering on Pokemon Day, features a Dragonite dedicated to delivering mail. Join Hana, a young girl who teams up with the Dragonite to ensure a special letter reaches its recipient.

Read more »

Pokémon May Have Bid Farewell to Ash and Honestly? His Last Season Was One of His BestA poster for Pokemon Journeys depicting Ash, Goh, Dawn, and their Pokemon.

Read more »

Pokemon GO Fans Disappointed by Lack of Valentine's Day Heart-Shaped PokemonPokemon GO players are expressing disappointment over the absence of traditional Valentine's Day celebrations in the game. Fans expected to see heart-shaped Pokemon like Spinda and Furfrou's Heart Trim, but these have not appeared. The lack of any announcement or indication of these returning traditions has led to widespread disappointment among the community.

Read more »

McDonald's Happy Meals Offer Exclusive Pokémon TCG Dragon Discovery Cards and Pocket BonusesMcDonald's and The Pokémon Company are teaming up for a new Pokémon TCG collaboration called Dragon Discovery. Happy Meals will include a four-card pack featuring Dragon-type Pokémon, as well as a code for in-game rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Players who link their accounts to the code will receive bonus items, similar to a Wonder Pick and two additional rewards. This marks the first time TPC has integrated external events with Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Read more »