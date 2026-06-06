Play Yellow Putting Challenge Highlights Charity Effort at Memorial Tournament

During the second round of the Memorial Tournament, the Children's Miracle Network and Play Yellow launched a $5 putting challenge for fans, with proceeds supporting Nationwide Children's Hospital and 170 pediatric hospitals across North America, while showcasing beneficiary Bryce Carr's story

The second round of the Memorial Tournament teed off on Friday. While players were on a mission to make the cut and climb the leaderboard, there is another important mission that took center stage.

The Children's Miracle Network and Play Yellow are encouraging fans to pick up the club for a good cause.

"It's absolutely amazing to be here and see how people come together for yellow," said Aimee Daily, PhD. , President and CEO Of Children's Miracle Network. The campaign is sponsoring a Putting Challenge at the Memorial Tournament. Fans pay $5 to test their short game.

Each purchase enters their name into a daily contest that gives away tickets for next year's event. The proceeds directly benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital.

"The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday allows us an opportunity to be able to share about the Play Yellow program, but also the importance of helping children's hospitals and specifically helping people understand that money that they spend here, when they round up their change, when they give a tip, when they buy a bear, when they participate in the putting challenge, that money is staying local. Play Yellow is a philanthropic campaign led by golf legend Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, the PGA Tour, and CMN Hospitals to raise funds for pediatric care across the United States and Canada.

The non-profit supports 170 hospitals including Nationwide Children's Hospital. Play Yellow raised $14.58 million in 2025 alone. 17-year-old Bryce Carr from Texas is one of the many children who benefited from CMN and Play Yellow. Carr was born with Shone's Complex, a rare, congenital heart disease present at birth. He had two open heart surgeries in his first year of life.

After multiple procedures and routine check-ups, Carr is living a happy life with a heart for giving back to other kids facing health challenges.

“A lot of people would call it a defect, but I think of it as a superpower. Most people don’t get the chance to experience this. I got to walk with some of the pros and really experience life to the fullest," he said. Carr is not able to play contact sports so he picked up the clubs and fell in love with golf.

He aspires to play in college and one day go pro. Through CMN and Play Yellow he was able to meet one of his idols, PGA pro and Play Yellow ambassador, Tony Finau at the Tournament Friday afternoon.

“I just want kids to know that if they’re going through something, they can still get out here and do whatever they set their minds to," Carr said. The Play Yellow Putting Challenge is available for fans all weekend. Fans are also encouraged to wear yellow on Sunday during the final round to raise awareness.

"We do that here on Sundays, not only in honor of Jack and Barbara and everything that they've done for the game of golf and for children, but to be able to raise awareness that children's hospitals need our help and every single one of us can be a part of this solution," Daily said.





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