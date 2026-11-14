Oklahoma AD Roger Denny blasts SEC, Greg Sankey over Ole Miss game moved to Sunday

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny says the SEC told the Sooners they must play Ole Miss on Sunday or forfeit after the Rebels could not fly out of Oxford Friday night because of the FAA ground stop.

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny publicly criticized the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey after the Sooners home game against Ole Miss was moved from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

SEC Threatens Forfeit for Oklahoma

Denny said the conference told Oklahoma that failing to play Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit. The game had been scheduled for Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The dispute began Friday when a nationwide FAA ground stop halted air travel across the country. College football teams from Washington to Tennessee were set to board charter flights Friday afternoon for Saturday games but had to deplane.

Also read SEC moves No. 19 Ole Miss-Oklahoma game to Sunday, Sooners' AD rips decision by Sankey

The Texas Longhorns, scheduled to play LSU on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, were among the affected teams. Once the ground stop was lifted, some teams managed to get back in the air and reach their destinations Friday night. Ole Miss could not do the same. The Rebels were stranded in Oxford, Mississippi, and could not leave until after 4 p.m. ET Saturday due to charter and pilot issues and time expirations, according to reports.

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After the ground stop was lifted, Ole Miss prepared to head back to the airport, but its charter operator could no longer accommodate a Friday night departure. Flight crew duty limits were part of the problem. The SEC released a statement early Saturday explaining the decision. The Ole Miss football team was unable to depart Oxford Friday night due to the FAA ground stoppage, the SEC said.

After the stoppage was lifted, a late-night departure could not be accommodated by the charter company with which Ole Miss was contracted and the team's departure was delayed until Saturday afternoon. The SEC said it made the decision Friday to move the game.

Oklahoma Officials Object to Move

As the SEC moved the Oklahoma-Ole Miss game back one day, the league also delayed Saturday's Auburn-Mississippi State game from noon to 4:15 p.m. Oklahoma officials wanted the game played Saturday, even if kickoff had to move into the evening. During multiple calls with the SEC and Ole Miss on Friday night, the Sooners made their objections clear. According to Denny, Sankey ultimately made it clear the decision was final.

Denny released a pointed statement early Saturday morning on X. After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection, Denny wrote. After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit. Denny also singled out Ole Miss in his statement.

Denny Calls SEC Decision Unfair

We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned, he wrote. But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution. Denny acknowledged the unusual circumstances but said the decision was unfair. I understand that difficult decisions sometimes must be made under extraordinary circumstances, he wrote.

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But those decisions must also consider the impact on everyone involved. Put simply, this decision isn't fair to our athletes, our institution, or to Sooner Nation. We've been given no other choice. We are obligated to play this game when directed, but we remained steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening.

Denny stressed that rescheduling the game has a significant impact, particularly on Oklahoma fans. Those who made travel arrangements, accommodations, and personal plans around a Saturday game now face unnecessary disruption and hardship, he wrote. Their time, commitment, and investment deserve greater consideration than they were afforded in the conference's decision tonight. The Sooners athletic director noted that Oklahoma recognized the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the ground stoppage and understood the challenge it created for teams across the country.

He said Oklahoma communicated with Ole Miss and SEC officials once it learned of the travel problems. Texas, Tennessee and other programs across college football were able to reach their destinations Friday night, so Ole Miss will face questions from frustrated Oklahoma fans about why the Rebels could not do the same. The comparison alone does not establish that Ole Miss had another workable option. Different charter arrangements and crew availability can produce different outcomes.

Sooners Forced to Adjust Routine

But when an athletic director says his team was forced to go along with the conference's decision against its will, it is not hard to understand why the Oklahoma football program would feel agitated. The Rebels remain in Oxford and are expected to travel Saturday afternoon before the rescheduled Sunday kickoff in Norman. Oklahoma players and coaches must now adjust their game-week routine and prepare for a Sunday contest instead of a Saturday afternoon matchup.

The SEC has not announced any further changes to the weekend schedule.