Tom Berenger explains why he never lived in Hollywood, calling it a tedious 'company town,' and shared why he vastly prefers Florida and South Carolina.

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"Tom Berenger said that he never liked the idea of living in Hollywood because he always felt that it was like a"company" town where everyone had the same job and talked shop constantly.in the theater, and I always lived there. And I knew all those New York actors, you know, John Heard, Chris Walken. And a few guys are gone: Brian Dennehy, Peter Weller. And we all hung out together at times, but none of us really liked Hollywood.

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" They all saw Los Angeles as a"company town where all people did was talk about it all the time," he explained. "I guess it'd be like being in Detroit if they all talked about cars constantly. I don't know. But it was boring to us.

It was tedious … it wasn't about anything.

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"He said New York is a"whole different place" that has an identity outside of theater. "And South Carolina, it was better too," he said of where he lived for three decades. "They have other jobs and real jobs, for one thing, and it's not the same old chit-chat, I guess. They look different.

The people are nicer … I could go on probably for hours if I had to.

"Video "I see Charlie every once in a while. And Dale Dye, the Marine captain that trained us, I actually talked to not too long ago, and he sent me his autobiography," he said.

SYLVESTER STALLONE SAYS HOLLYWOOD ABANDONED MIDDLE AMERICA AS TAYLOR SHERIDAN FOUND AN IGNORED AUDIENCEWhile they were shooting the movie in the Philippines, Berenger said he had to go to Sheen’s hotel room to ask him something, and he saw he had a stereo system with speakers and a CD player.

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"I go, ‘What is all this stuff, Charlie? '" he said, adding that it was the type of equipment someone would have in their house, not while traveling. Sheen told him that his mother sent it all to him, and he had kept the boxes and would mail it all back before he left.

"And I said, ‘What was she thinking? And what are you thinking? I mean, you don't travel like that. Come on,’" he said.

Berenger said he later realized that the interaction was similar to a scene Sheen has in the movie with Dafoe, who calls him a"newbie" for going into the field carrying books in his ruck sack. When he picked him up at the airport, he said Sheen had a catcher’s glove under one hand and a black bag with his toiletries and a shirt that he planned to give away before he left.

"He just wasn't going to travel like that anymore," Berenger laughed. "And I don't believe he probably does today. "