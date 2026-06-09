PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Graham Platner has attracted a following of enthusiastic supporters and been confronted with a string of controversies as he has

Graham Platner, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at a campaign event Friday, June 5, 2026, in Bar Harbor, Maine. PORTLAND, Maine — Graham Platner has attracted a following of enthusiastic supporters and been confronted with a string of controversies as he has transformed from a political unknown into the leading Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in one of the year’s most critical races.

Platner is running in Tuesday’s primary for the chance to face longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a contest that Democrats see as a must-win as the party tries to claim control of the Senate in November. Platner’s path to the nomination grew easier in late April when Democratic Gov. Janet Mills dropped out citing a lack of money, though her name still appears on the primary ballot because she suspended her campaign late in the race.

The only other Democratic candidate is David Costello, a former government official in Maryland who has not campaigned aggressively. Platner has been dogged by political controversy, including sexually explicit text messages he reportedly sent to women while he was married and former girlfriends’ claims that he could be demeaning toward women. His background has made some Democrats anxious about their chance to flip the important seat.

He said during an event days before Tuesday’s primary that he wants to “take this seat back for working Mainers” by beating Collins.

“We can build a government by working people, for working people,” he said during a rally Friday in Bar Harbor. “We need to build a world in which everyone in this country has the time to live up to their full potential. ” Maine voters on Tuesday also will choose Republican and Democratic nominees for governor in crowded contests to replace Mills. In the 2nd Congressional District, Democrats will choose a nominee to face former Gov.

Paul LePage, who is unopposed in the GOP primary. Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden is stepping down, giving Republicans hope of winning back a district that President Donald Trump easily won in 2024. The primaries will involve the use of ranked choice voting, in which voters can rank the candidates on their ballot in order of preference.

If no candidate breaks 50% of the popular vote, the bottom finisher is eliminated, and voters’ second choices come into play. The tabulations continue until a candidate achieves a majority of the total votes, meaning results may not be known for days. Platner, 41, is a Marine veteran and oyster farmer who was chair of the planning board in the small town of Sullivan.

He has drawn hundreds of people to his rallies around the state, filling theaters with cheering supporters. He has focused his campaign on fighting the high costs he says hold down the middle class and said he got in the race to focus on income inequality. He had early support from progressive champions like Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, helping to boost his candidacy.

Senate Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer backed Mills, 78. Platner campaigned as an outsider willing to take on billionaires and the Washington establishment, including Collins. Old online comments made by Platner in which he appeared to endorse political violence, dismiss rape in the military and criticize both police officers and rural America surfaced last year.

Platner apologized for the comments and said he was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression at the time he wrote them. He’s also faced questions about a skull-and-crossbones tattoo recognized as a Nazi symbol. Platner said he got the tattoo on his chest during a night of drinking while he was on leave in Croatia.

He has maintained that he was unaware until recently that the image had been associated with Nazis, and he has since covered the tattoo with a different design. Platner has said he didn’t know the origin of the symbol; a former girlfriend told New York Times that he did. More recently, he went on the defensive amid reports that he previously exchanged sexually explicit text messages with several women while married.

Platner hasn’t directly denied the existence of the texts but instead criticized the aide who talked to news outlets and accused the media of running gossip. The New York Times last week reported about his relationships with previous girlfriends, some of whom viewed him positively and others who described him as volatile and insulting. One woman said Platner twisted her arm during an argument and locked her in a room. Platner’s campaign disputed the allegation.

A matchup between Platner and Collins would pit a progressive with no experience in high office against one of the most powerful legislators in the Senate, and one of its few remaining moderate Republicans. First elected in 1996, Collins is the only Republican senator left from New England and widely seen as one of the most vulnerable members of the party up for reelection this year, though she has survived several past challenges.

Collins has said her experience and key position as chair of the powerful appropriations committee are two reasons to send her back to the Senate.

“It has been 92 years since a Maine senator was chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the most powerful committee in the Senate,” Collins said in May. “When I took over last year I realized I had a once in a century opportunity to help the state of Maine and pursue national priorities as well.

”In the governor’s race, Democrats are choosing between Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows; former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson; former Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives Hannah Pingree; energy executive Angus King III; and former director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Nirav Shah. The Republican ballot for governor is even more crowded.

Republicans will choose between former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Bobby Charles; healthcare executive Jonathan Bush; former Maine Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason; University of Maine System trustee Owen McCarthy; former Paris, Maine, selectman Robert Wessels; and business owners David Jones and Ben Midgley. In the 2nd Congressional District, former Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, state Sen. Joe Baldacci, former U.S. Senate candidate Jordan Wood and social worker Paige Loud are on the ballot for the Democrats.

The winner will face LePage, a Trump ally. PORTLAND, Maine — Graham Platner has attracted a following of enthusiastic supporters and been confronted with a string of controversies as he has transformed from a political unknown into the leading Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in one of the year’s most critical races.

Platner is running in Tuesday’s primary for the chance to Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, with tech shares leading gains after Wall Street recovered some of its sell-off from last week. Oil prices fell back after surging on Monday as fighting flared between Israel and Iran, threatening to pull the region back into full-scale war. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1% to 64,654.22. Computer chip equipment MONTGOMERY, Ala.

— A federal appeals court ruled Monday that Alabama’s use of nitrogen gas to put prisoners to death needs more study of whether it violates a constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment, days before a scheduled execution by that method. The execution method, first used in 2024 by the state of JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Dan Sullivan acknowledges that sharing a name and party affiliation with the incumbent Republican gives him “an instant megaphone” in the crowded primary race.

But Sullivan said his campaign isn’t a sham or something Democrats put him up to doing. He said friends for years have jokingly LOS ANGELES — Progressive city council member Nithya Raman has advanced to a November runoff against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, setting up an unexpected matchup between two Democrats and former political allies to run the struggling city of nearly 4 million.

The outcome means Spencer Pratt, a Republican and former reality television personality SAN FRANCISCO — ChatGPT maker OpenAI filed preliminary paperwork that would open the door to it becoming a publicly traded company, making itself the third in a powerhouse trio of artificial intelligence companies racing to Wall Street debuts. The company said Monday it has filed confidential paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Why 45 is the new 50: The updated playbook for colon cancer screenings Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise.





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