Platner's Ex-Director: 'Graham Platner Shouldn't Be a U.S. Senator'

Genevieve McDonald, former political director for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, has spoken out against her former boss, detailing his dishonest behavior and allegations of physical mistreatment by multiple women. McDonald's revelations could impact Platner's candidacy as Maine voters head to the polls for the primary election.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner 's ex-political director, Genevieve McDonald, has publicly stated that she believes Platner should not be a U.S. senator. McDonald, a former Maine state representative, joined Platner's campaign due to her belief in his commitment to fighting for the working class.

However, she resigned in October after becoming disturbed by what she learned about Platner and his potential impact on the Democratic Party's prospects in Maine. In a damning exposé, McDonald detailed Platner's pattern of dishonest behavior, including his assurance that there were no more skeletons in his closet despite being exposed by a series of scandals. She also revealed that Platner had been accused of physical mistreatment by three women, including conservative politico Lyndsey Fifield. Sen.

Susan Collins (R-ME) denounced these allegations, describing them as unsettling and troubling. McDonald identified herself as one of Platner's gaslighting casualties, revealing that she was offered hush money after raising concerns about his behavior. She refused the offer and continued to speak out against Platner, despite being labeled a disgruntled ex-employee. McDonald's revelations come as Maine voters prepare to cast their ballots in the primary election, with Platner facing off against Democratic Sen. Susan Collins





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Graham Platner Genevieve Mcdonald Maine Senate Political Scandals Allegations Of Mistreatment

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