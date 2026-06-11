Platner, a Republican candidate for the Senate in Maine, has faced allegations of physically and emotionally abusive behavior towards ex-girlfriends,a Nazi tattoo, and controversial Reddit pOsts. democrats have made arguments in defense of Platner, while Republicans argue that Democrats are hypocrites and liars.

NEWS TEXT: , reports of physically and emotionally abusive behavior toward ex-girlfriends, a since-covered Nazi tattoo and a series of controversial Reddit posts. While Democrats have built many arguments in defense of Platner , the case for excusing his behavior and electing him to theThese Democrats also make an argument that was commonly heard among Republican s as the party transitioned from Mitt Romney’s leadership to Trump’s.

‘I get really tired of Democrats being held to some lofty moral standard when Republicans are just ‘boys will be boys,’’ Ann Leamon,co-chairwoman of the Waldoboro Democrats,comments to the scrutiny of Platner: ‘Trump not once claimed to have changed. He never came out against misogyny after he said he wanted to grab a woman by the p****. Platner has said very clearly that he’s learned a lot, he’s grown a lot.

His wife stands by him, and I don’t think we have any option but to trust that at this point. ’ Trump did actually say the presidential campaign had changed him in his videotaped remarks apologizing for his ‘locker room talk. ’ He as well invoked sexual misconduct allegations against former President Bill Clinton, the husband of Trump’s.

It doesn’t necessarily matter, the ten-plus years of arguments we’ve built about morals and ethics against Trump and Republicans who’ve empowered Trump, because we can prevail a seat,” Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton said on CNN.

‘It’s very Machiavellian in many ways. And to me, any argument that Democrats have framed against Trump, against Republicans is right now null and void. They have revealed themselves to be nothing yet hypocrites,nothing yet liars. ’ Another defense of Platner is that he may have gotten post-traumatic stress disorder while at war during his moment in the Marine Corps and that he has since demonstrated personal growth in an attempt to improve his behavior.

Face the Nation .

‘Susan Collins sent people to Iraq,and now on the 100th day of a war in Iran, we’re breaking more people. ’ Platner has made a version of this argument himself.

‘This was a moment in my life where I was struggling deeply,” he said in a video posted to social media late last year. ‘I got out of the Army in 2012, I had PTSD, I had depression, I had all of the things that come with serving in a war, two wars that I eventually began to not believe in at all.

’ Democrats are discounting allegations made by a Platner ex-girlfriend who has worked for the coNservative Heritage Foundation.

‘I mean, the only one who had anything to say that seemed unsettling was a woman who works for right-wing political operations,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) The person who accused him of physicality is a Republican operative … who helped write the speech Susan Collins gave on the floor to justify her vote for Brett Kavanaugh,” Maine state Rep. Valli Geiger told CNN. (The accuser, Lyndsey Fifield,never worked for Collins.

) This is probably the most dangerous line of defense for Democrats since it goes against the ‘believe all women’ standard they have previously adhered to and appears to minimize the allegations against Platner. All three defenses add up to one: Maine is important to the Democrats’ path to a Senate majority, and there isn’t yet sufficient polling evidence that the allegations against Platner prevent him from being a competitive candidate





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