Platner's campaign timeline: A monthslong rollercoaster of controversies

The New York Times’s Thursday report of Senate candidate Graham Platner’s treatment of women is the latest in a series of troubling revelations.

by RAY LEWIS | The National News DeskThe New York Times's Thursday report of embattled Senate candidate Graham Platner's forceful treatment of women is the latest in a series of controversies.

The New York Times’s Thursday report of embattled Senate candidate Graham Platner’s treatment of women is the latest in a monthslong series of troubling revelations. Platner, who can secure the Democratic nomination in Maine’s race next week, has apologized for sporting a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, acknowledged insulting social media posts and all but confirmed unfaithful behavior during his relationships.

At the late-summer start of his campaign, an initial long-shot bid to unseat five-term incumbent Republican Susan Collins, Platner was a little-known oyster farmer whose blue-collar persona charmed disaffected Democrats. He pledged to topple the “oligarchy” running the country and quickly gained momentum as Republican governance grew unpopular.

Then, in October, reports of offensive Reddit posts began rolling in, presenting the first major challenge for the political newcomer. Since-deleted comments show he insulted police officers, called white, rural people racist and downplayed rape in a handful of instances over the past 15 years.for the posts, which he attributed to mental health issues stemming from deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan in the early 2000s.

“While I won’t defend things I said in the past, I will just say that if it wasn’t for that entire journey, I would not be who I am today, and I’m incredibly proud of who I am today,” Platner said in a video message. “And so, for those of you who have read these things and been offended, have read these things and seen someone that you don’t recognize, I am deeply sorry.

” His political director left, leaving the campaign on shaky ground as it encountered its next public relations nightmare: an apparent SS symbol on Platner’s chest. Images of the tattoo, resembling a skull and crossbones known as a Totenkopf, spread on social media. Platner soon announced he covered up the ink but claimed to have been unaware of its associations. In the following months, the candidate appeared to have ridden out the worst of the bumps in his campaign.

He soared in the polls past his most formidable primary opponent, Governor Janet Mills, and was shaping up to be a tough opponent of Collins. A March Emerson College survey put him seven points ahead of the incumbent. Storm clouds remained ahead, however, and more news of his disparaging social media behavior emerged. Platner reportedly mocked an American soldier who was shot during the war in Afghanistan.

He has yet to confirm that Reddit post and has focused on damage control for other reports of forceful and His place in the Senate race has become uncertain, but with a weaker potential nominee in Mills, Democrats are considering whether to bite their tongues and stick by Platner to flip Collins’s seat. Parents condemn school communication delay after 4-year-old hospitalized from THC lollipop Parents at an Austin Montessori school are calling for accountability after they say school leadership failed to notify families that a THC lollipop was found iA woman who was shot in the driveway of a Maryland home has died, and police said her ex-boyfriend was later found dead in South Carolina.

Austin Swappin', live music, Round Rock Pride, Waterloo Greenway, MACC reopening and more. Here's what's happening across Central Texas this weekend. Texas Softball secured its second consecutive Women's COllege World Series championship on Thursday after beating Texas Tech 4-1 in Oklahoma City.





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