Platner floats jailing billionaires in fiery pre-primary speech pushing far-left agenda

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner floated the idea of jailing billionaires over campaign finance violations in a fiery pre-primary speech that laid out his far-left agenda.

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Graham Platner used a fiery pre-primary address to pitch universal health care, wealth taxes, a Green New Deal and other far-left agenda items, like floating an idea that billionaires should be jailed for looking at political ads"the wrong way" in remarks about campaign finance reform. The comment about jailing billionaires earned the candidate backlash from his Republican critics, who pointed out some of Platner's biggest endorsers are funded by billionaires, highlighted the"Marxist dystopian" nature of the remarks, and joked that Platner must have some sort of affinity for locking people up against their will, referring to recent allegations from an ex-girlfriend.

"We need to get money out of politics. We need to get rid of Citizens United. And, if I had my way, elections would last two months, they will be publicly funded and if a billionaire looked at a TV ad the wrong way, we'd put 'em in jail," Platner told a crowd of constituents Sunday night in Maine, earning applause.

The comments came as Platner was laying out his far-left agenda and railing against conservatives, including calling President "That's one way to thank some of his own supporters for their generosity!

" quipped veteran Republican strategist Colin Reed, who pointed to Platner's prominent endorsers, like Sens. , I-Vt. , and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. , who received several contributions last month from billionaires like George Soros, Pat Stryker, Jon Stryker and Jennifer Pritzker, according to campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets.

Graham Platner, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to an overflow crowd outside a campaign event Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Portland, Maine.

"Why worry about slowly slipping into a Marxist dystopia? With Graham Platner, you can sprint toward it!

" Jason Savage, Executive Director of the Maine GOP, said in response to Platner's stump speech remarks about jailing billionaires. "Dude is big on locking people in rooms against their will, apparently," joked CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings, an apparent reference to recent reporting on Platner’s past romantic relationships, including one ex-girlfriend’s allegation that he once twisted her arm behind her back, pushed her into a bedroom and held the door shut from the other side.since he emerged as a progressive challenger in Maine’s closely watched Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen.

Susan Collins, including recent complaints from multiple ex-girlfriends about his behavior during their relationships. The reports included accusations from one of Platner's ex-girlfriends, Lyndsey Fifield, who told The New York Times about being trapped in a room by Platner during their relationship more than a decade ago.

"The Platner campaign has already spent more than $14 million and we aren't even past the primary," Shawn Roderick, a spokesperson for the Collins campaign told Fox News Digital. "Does Graham Platner really think that American taxpayers should be paying his high-priced political consultants and the tech billionaires who own the platforms where he does his advertising? He is floating this idea to distract from the many disturbing problems his campaign has faced over the past two weeks.

", an anonymous messaging app that has faced criticism from child-safety groups and law enforcement officials. The profile reportedly featured a shirtless mirror selfie of Platner with a towel around his waist, which Republican staffers later appeared to mock outside the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee by showing up in towels.

SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER SENT EXPLICIT TEXTS TO MULTIPLE WOMEN WHILE MARRIED, WIFE SAYS: REPORT Republican staffers, including National Republican Senatorial Committee staffers, protest outside the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

, wearing towels to mock Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s reported Kik profile photo.the messages to campaign officials during an internal vetting process, and the campaign has acknowledged the messages existed while arguing the matter was addressed privately between Platner and his wife.while his campaign has accused critics and national media outlets of focusing on private matters and personal attacks rather than the issues affecting Maine voters.as a Nazi-linked symbol, which he later covered up and said he was not aware of its meaning when he got it.

One of Platner's former staffers, Genevieve McDonald, alleged that even though Platner has said he was unaware of the symbol’s association with Nazis when he got the tattoo years ago, he has been aware of its meaning for some time.in which he made a series of inflammatory comments about rape, race, political violence, police, rural Americans and military veterans. Platner has said his views have changed and that some of his past comments reflected a darker period in his life after military service.

Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, points to a covered tattoo that had previously been an image recognized as a Nazi symbol, during an interview on Wednesday in Portland, Me. Fox News Digital reached out to the Platner campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.





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