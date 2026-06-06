Platner campaign in crisis mode as scandal allegations trigger Republican spending surge

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner confronts a wave of allegations about past relationships and behavior, leading to a $3 million investment by Republicans in his opponent's campaign. Platner and ally Ro Khanna address the controversies at a rally, framiNg the attacks as weaponized politics while acknowledging past mistakes.

The campaign of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner in Maine is facing significant turmoil following a series of damaging allegations that emerged over the past week.

These revelations, which include reports of sexually explicit text messages to women other than his wife and detailed accounts of emotional abuse and toxic behavior from former partners, have sparked intense scrutiny and political backlash. In response, Republicans have mobilized quickly,pouring substantial financial resources into the campaign of his opponent, incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins, signaling a major investment to capitalize on Platner's vulnerabilities.

Amid this crisis, Platner held a campaign event in Bar Harbor on Friday night, where he directly addressed the scandals for the first time onstage. Speaking to supporters, he framed the controversies as politically motivated attacks on his past, claiming that Maine voters stood by him during his previous struggles with PTSD and recovery from a difficult personal history.

He emphasized that the state had "his back" as his pAst actions were being "weaponized" by opponents, pledging his loyalty to Maine in return. The rally was hosted by Representative Ro Khanna of California,a prominent Democrat who has endorsed Platner. Khanna acknowledged Platner's service in Iraq and Afghanistan and his ongoing mental health challenges but drew a clear line, stating that no one should make excuses for his past relationships or attack the women who came forward with their stories.

He positioned the moment as a defining stump speech, contrasting Democratic values of respecting women's dignity with what he described as Platner's own journey of accountability. Despite the cascading negative press and the infusion of $3 million into Collins's campaign from Republican groups, Platner is still considered the likely winner of the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary,having built a substantial lead over Governor Janet Mills earlier this year before she suspended her own campaign.

The outcome of the general election, however, now appears more competitive as the scandals threaten to erode his support among independents and disaffected Democrats





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