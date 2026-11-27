A society hungry for truth and justice collected victims’ names and erected memorials, hoping that establishing a historical record would keep such abuses from happening again.

ZAPOLYARNY, Russia — Mikhail R. Smiryaka has lived all his life in a desolate outpost of the Russian Arctic because eight decades ago his grandfather was branded an “enemy of the people” and taken to toil in Josef Stalin’s Gulag.

When he was a child, his family’s kitchen was the only place considered safe for frank conversations about the state repression that sent his grandfather to a brutal labor camp nearby, after his wife stole grain during a famine after World War II. Smiryaka, 52, said his mother taught him that everything around him — the coal mines surrounding the nearby city of Vorkuta like numbers on a clock, the municipal institutions, even the theater — was “built on the bones of prisoners.

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” In the Soviet period’s last years, the horrors of the Gulag camps finally came to light. A society hungry for truth and justice collected victims’ names and erected memorials, hoping that establishing a historical record would keep such abuses from happening again. Now, that effort is being snuffed out.