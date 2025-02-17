Planting Seeds of Hope: Oak Cliff Veggie Project Nourishes Community and Legacy

The Oak Cliff Veggie Project, founded by Ples and Bettie Montgomery, is transforming a historic Black neighborhood in Dallas by providing fresh, nutritious food and empowering residents through gardening education.

In a historic Black neighborhood of Dallas, a nonprofit organization is planting seeds to nourish the body and a legacy. Ples Montgomery and his mother Bettie, started the Oak Cliff Veggie Project in 2018. They have been planting seeds of hope with the garden, ever since. 'We come and help somebody help themselves. We are then ultimately teaching them how to help themselves,' Ples said.

'What we are doing is reintroducing a time-honored practice of self-reliance and healthcare for the community.' Since they started their efforts, they say they have helped to feed 1,900 families with nutritional food. They say they have cultivated nearly a dozen gardens and raised more than $434,000 to continue their efforts. 'We pride ourselves on this being a safe place and it is a healing place. People can look at this and know that something positive is going on,' Bettie said. She is a nurse by trade and understands the value of healthy eating, which translates into healthy living. That is why the co-op puts a big emphasis on young students, with more than 500 education hours since they took root in the community. Bettie said it's also no mistake that the Oak Cliff Veggie Project is planted on land with deep-rooted historical purpose. 'Where we are standing is right on the boundary of one of the historic Freedman Towns in the city of Dallas. The Freedman Towns were the places where the formerly enslaved folks were able to settle in our city and set up their own communities,' Ples said. The Montgomery family said they pride themselves on their monthly, fresh food distributions that fill the gap in an area of Dallas known as a food desert. It's where fresh foods and vegetables aren't readily available. 'I know we've done a lot of that giving people a fish. Now we want to teach people to fish,' Bettie said





