Planters Announces First All-Female NUTmobile Crew

Planters has selected its first-ever all-female Peanutter crew: Christi-Nut, Karishew, and Coconut. They will travel across the country in the iconic NUTmobile for a year, attending festivals, parades, college campuses, and community events to spread smiles and represent the brand. The three recent graduates, Christina from Texas Tech University and Karissa from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, share their excitement for the adventure.

Karissa , Courtney , and Christina will be taking the iconic NUTmobile on the road across the country visiting festivals, parades, college campuses, community events and more.

Following a nationwide search that began earlier this year, Planters has selected its first-ever all-female Peanutter crew. This year’s team — Christi-Nut, Karishew, and Coconut will be taking the iconic NUTmobile on the road across the country visiting festivals, parades, college campuses, community events and more.

Following a nationwide search that began earlier this year, Planters has selected its first-ever all-female Peanutter crew who will be taking the iconic NUTmobile on the road across the country visiting festivals, parades, college campuses, community events and more. Christi-Nut, Karishew, and Coconut are embarking on a year-long, coast-to-coast journey to spread smiles and represent Planters while breaking new ground as an all-women crew. Christina is from Frisco, Texas and recently graduated from Texas Tech University. Planters) Shell-o!

My name is Christina, and I’m from Frisco, Texas. I recently graduated from Texas Tech University, where I studied Digital Media and Professional Communication. My journey to becoming a Peanutter started when the NUTmobile rolled onto campus and immediately caught my attention as a one-of-a-kind opportunity. I’ve always been drawn to adventure and unexpected experiences, so the chance to travel the country in a giant peanut felt like the ultimate side quest — and one I couldn’t pass up!

Karissa is from Altura, Minnesota and recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. What’s crackin?! My name is Karissa, and I’m from Altura, Minnesota. I recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse with a degree in Communications and a minor in Digital Art and Design.

When I’m not drawing, painting, or picking up a new craft project, you can usually find me out on a hike enjoying the outdoors. My favorite part about being a Peanutter is having the opportunity to brighten people’s days while embarking on a nutty adventure across the country! Courtney is from Oriskany, New York and studied at Emerson College Shell-o, friends! I’m Courtney from the small but mighty town of Oriskany, New York.

I studied Journalism, Marketing, and Photography at Emerson College but most recently, I returned home to work as a substitute teacher and softball coach in the same district where I grew up. I’ve always had a "do it all" mindset, so becoming a Peanutter with the PLANTERS® brand felt like the perfect fit.

Planters says last year's class of Peanutters traveled to 46 states and met more than 160,000 Americans on their journey, all while receiving an annual salary, full-time benefits, generous meal and travel stipends and real-world marketing and PR experience. Information in this article was provided by PR Newswire and Hormel. This story was reported from Orlando.





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