Planted! Launches on Steam and Consoles with Horticultural Combat Multiplayer

Planted!, a multiplayer party game built around horticultural combat, is out now on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with local, online, and crossplay support.

Planted! officially launched today on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The new multiplayer party game brings horticultural combat to a wide audience across PC and console platforms. Players can immediately access the title to compete in head-to-head matches using their own gardens as both weapons and the battlefield.

The game supports local, online, and crossplay functionality. This allows friends on different systems to face off in the same competitive matches without platform restrictions. The launch provides a unified experience for all users regardless of their chosen hardware.

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Eight distinct multiplayer arenas define the core gameplay loop. Locations range from windy mountainsides and cavernous cave systems to half-built skyscrapers and active volcanoes. No setting is too remote or dangerous for the budding gardeners competing in these high-stakes environments.

Each arena presents a unique challenge that tests player strategy and adaptability. Competitors race to climb the Planted! leaderboard while managing limited resources. Victory requires careful timing and tactical decision-making during fast-paced rounds.

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Players have access to an arsenal of power-ups to gain an edge over rivals. Available tools include weed bombs, spud turrets, and eerily green clones. These items allow competitors to outgrow opponents and disrupt enemy strategies effectively.

Success depends on choosing the right tactics for each specific arena and opponent. The variety of locations and tools rewards players who adapt quickly to changing conditions. Strategic planning is just as important as speed in securing victory.

A separate single-player story mode offers a different experience focused on competitive gardening. The campaign takes players through various locations with exciting challenges and boss battles. These encounters are designed to sharpen skills used in the multiplayer modes.

The story mode features a cast of unlikely characters with individual personalities and styles. The game tagline Sow, Grow and Throw sums up the core mechanic of planting, expanding, and attacking. New players can use the campaign to learn mechanics before entering competitive play.

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