Plantar Fasciitis on the Rise: Causes, Treatments, and Prevention Tips

Learn about the increasing prevalence of plantar fasciitis, its symptoms, causes, and effective treatments. Expert advice on managing foot pain and preventing recurrence.

Plantar fasciitis, a common cause of heel pain , is becoming increasingly prevalent due to modern lifestyle factors. This condition involves inflammation of the plantar fascia, a thick band of tissue running across the bottom of the foot connecting the heel bone to the toes.

The hallmark symptom is a stabbing or burning pain near the heel, often described as feeling like walking on a stone, which is typically worst with the first steps in the morning but can also flare up after prolonged standing or walking. While it primarily affects adults aged 40 to 60, anyone can develop plantar fasciitis, including athletes and those with sedentary lifestyles. The rising incidence of plantar fasciitis is linked to several factors.

Obesity places extra pressure on the feet, increasing strain on the plantar fascia. Conversely, over-enthusiastic exercising, such as running on hard surfaces or suddenly intensifying workouts, can also trigger the condition. Walking barefoot on hard floors and wearing shoes with minimal arch support, like ballet pumps, are additional culprits. Tight calf muscles can contribute by limiting ankle movement and forcing extra stress on the plantar fascia.

For individuals with flat feet or high arches, abnormal stress on the tissue may make them more susceptible. The condition can take months to resolve without intervention because the plantar fascia has a poor blood supply, hindering healing. Treatment options range from simple home remedies to advanced medical interventions. Stretching exercises, such as calf stretches against a wall, can help prevent and alleviate symptoms.

Rolling a rolling pin, golf ball, or frozen water bottle under the foot can stretch the fascia and reduce inflammation. Over-the-counter pain relievers, orthotic inserts, and proper footwear with good arch support are often recommended. In persistent cases, physical therapy, night splints, or corticosteroid injections may be necessary. Surgery is rarely required but can be considered for severe cases that do not respond to conservative treatments.

Prevention focuses on maintaining a healthy weight, wearing supportive shoes, avoiding barefoot walking on hard surfaces, and gradually increasing exercise intensity. With proper management, most people experience significant improvement within a few weeks to months





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Plantar Fasciitis Heel Pain Foot Health Treatment Prevention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Moment boy racer causes dual carriageway pile-up injuring two and dogRhys Courtney, 22, was caught on mobile phone footage weaving aggressively through traffic on the A52 in Bramcote, Nottinghamshire.

Read more »

Man Seeks Compensation After Hot Coffee Spill on Flight Causes Severe BurnsA British man suffered life-changing burns to his penis after a cup of hot coffee slipped off a slanted tray table onto his lap during a Virgin Atlantic flight. He criticizes the airline's slow response and is now taking legal action, calling for hot drinks to be served at room temperature to prevent similar accidents.

Read more »

Weather Alerts Issued for Northern Arizona Regions as Phoenix Freeway Crash Causes Major DisruptionMultiple weather alerts affect Little Colorado River Valley and Northeast Plateaus areas while a semi-truck crash shuts down I-10 in Phoenix.

Read more »

9 hospitalized after sedan driver runs red light, causes crash involving 2 CTA buses in ChicagoNine people were injured when a driver ran a red light and struck a CTA bus, causing it to crash into another CTA bus on Wednesday, authorities said.

Read more »