Researchers from China and Canada developed a plant root-inspired biological adhesive combined with an AI-supported wireless sensor that connects small blood vessels 78% faster than traditional stitching in rats, addressing challenges in microvascular anastomosis such as wet environments and vessel movement, though further testing is needed before human use.

The technology reduced surgical procedure time by 78% in rats. Further testing is needed before the technology can be used in humans. A new plant-inspired adhesive could offer an alternative to stitching tiny blood vessels together during surgery.

A brand-new technology assisted by AI addresses a longstanding challenge in microvascular surgery: connecting small blood vessels. The study described microvascular anastomosis, a delicate blood vessel surgery done under a microscope as “technically demanding, time-consuming, and prone to failure from complications such as thrombosis. ” Thrombosis typically refers to formation of blood clots inside a blood vessel or chamber of heart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Researchers from Third Military Medical University in China and the University of Manitoba developed a biological adhesive that reduced the time it takes to connect small blood vessels by 78 percent in rats. And this technology comes with a wireless sensor supported by artificial intelligence to monitor postoperative complications. Blood vessel surgery comes with specific challenges. Blood vessels continuously expand and contract.