Plant-Based Diet Risks Iodine Deficiency And Nutrient Shortfalls

Replacing dairy with plant-based milks increases iodine deficiency risks for women and children. Study urges mandatory fortification to protect public health.

A significant portion of the population faces serious nutrient deficiencies when substituting traditional dairy items with plant-based alternatives like oat milk or coconut yogurt, according to new research. Even minor changes, such as using oat milk in coffee, can elevate the risk of iodine deficiency, which is linked to weight gain, chronic fatigue, and memory problems. British experts highlight that adolescents, pregnant women, and children are the most vulnerable groups due to iodine's role in thyroid function and brain development.

Study Methodology And Key Nutrient Gaps

Experts from the University of Surrey and Queen's University Belfast analyzed dietary data from 3,500 participants in the National Diet and Nutrition Survey to assess the impact of these swaps. The team examined the nutritional content of 164 non-dairy milks, 76 yoghurts, and 67 cheese alternatives to determine fortification levels. Their analysis revealed that only 12 percent of plant-based milks were fortified with iodine, while 61 percent contained added calcium. Furthermore, only one in five products included riboflavin, and 46 percent contained vitamin B12, leaving significant gaps in essential micronutrients.

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Impact On Teenage Girls And Women

Replacing just 20 to 35 percent of dairy with plant-based options significantly increased the number of women and girls failing to meet iodine requirements. Among teenage girls, inadequate iodine intake rose from just over half to almost two-thirds following the dietary switch. For women of childbearing age, the percentage lacking sufficient iodine increased from 32 percent to 42 percent. If all dairy was replaced, iodine deficiency rates soared to 80 percent among teenage girls and 72 percent among boys of the same age group.

Cognitive And Physical Health Consequences

Iodine is essential for producing thyroid hormones that regulate metabolism and support normal growth. Without enough iodine, the thyroid can become underactive, slowing metabolism and potentially causing weight gains of up to 5kg. Mild deficiency during pregnancy can also result in long-term cognitive impairment in children. Calcium intake also suffers when dairy is removed, with calcium deficiency rising from one-third to nearly half in teenage boys and reaching 70 percent in teenage girls, increasing future osteoporosis risks.

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Policy Recommendations And Fortification Needs

Dr. Sarah Bath, the study's lead author, noted that the UK is particularly vulnerable due to a lack of universal salt iodisation policies common in other countries. The researchers concluded that mandatory fortification of plant-based alternatives with key nutrients could protect public health. They also suggested adding iodine to bread as a cost-effective way to boost population intake, although UK officials have hesitated to fortify salt due to conflicting goals to reduce overall salt consumption.

Expert Commentary And Future Outlook

Dr. Katie Nicol, a research fellow and co-author, emphasized that nutrition policy must evolve alongside environmental targets to ensure sustainable diets do not compromise health. Dr. Janette Walton added that as dietary guidelines shift toward plant-based options, the unintended consequences for the health of teenage girls and young women must be carefully considered. Global nutrition experts not involved in the study welcomed these findings, highlighting the urgent need for government intervention to mandate fortification and safeguard public well-being.