Plans for Europe's largest data centre threaten ancient village's tranquility near London

Residents of North Ockendon, an historic village on the edge of London, are mobilizing against plans for the East Havering Data Centre, which would be Europe's largest. The £15 billion project on green belt land threatens the area's tranquility with potential noise pollution and disrupts the local ecosystem and rural landscape, sparking a debate over balancing AI infrastructure with community and environmental preservation.

North Ockendon , an ancient village with origins dating back to the Bronze Age, faces a profound threat to its peaceful rural existence. Located on the easternmost edge of Greater London , this historic settlement could see its character irreparably altered by a proposed £15 billion development: the East Havering Data Centre .

If approved, the 600-megawatt facility would span approximately 500 acres of Metropolitan Green Belt land, positioning it as the largest data centre project in Europe. The proposal is part of a broader national push, with around 175 new sites being planned across Britain to support government investment in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. While the UK already hosts about 500 operational data centres, many concentrated in London due to soaring demand, this specific project has ignited fierce local opposition.

Residents are not merely contesting the use of protected greenbelt land but are raising alarms about the relentless noise pollution they expect from both the prolonged construction phase and the ongoing operation of the massive computing hub. Their fears are informed by reports from communities near similar facilities in the United States, where a constant 24-hour hum from gas turbines-used to provide temporary power during grid connections-has been described as a relentless intrusion.

Although the East Havering site is slated to be powered directly by a nearby substation in Warley, campaigners argue that similar auxiliary systems could be employed, leading to a piercing, perpetual whine that would destroy the area's serene soundscape. Emma Edmonds, a 68-year-old grandmother and great-grandmother who has called North Ockendon home for five decades, exemplifies the community's staunch resistance.

Upon learning of the plans two years ago, she erected a prominent "No to data centre" sign in her front yard. She describes having watched a video from a resident living roughly half a mile from an operational US data centre, an experience that left her deeply troubled.

"The noise was horrendous," she remarked, contrasting it with the current quiet. "I'm thinking: 'God, I'm not going to be able to sleep, I'm not going to be able to think. '" Beyond the acoustic concerns, Edmonds expresses a profound skepticism about the underlying technology driving the demand, referring to AI as "dangerous. " She stated, "I don't understand it - they're taking in all this c**p and lies, to be honest, and it's not good for them.

You're living in the real world here, you're not living in the AI world, and you can't live in the AI world, ever, because it's dangerous.

" Her perspective, though not technical, is rooted in extensive personal research undertaken in response to the threat, highlighting a broader community sentiment that values their tangible, natural environment over abstract technological progress. The development threatens not only the auditory peace but also the visual landscape and ecological biodiversity that define the area. Daniel Stock, a 52-year-old father of two, operates the Top Meadow Golf Course on land that was once his family's poultry farm.

His clubhouse, with its outdoor seating offering panoramic countryside views, now faces the prospect of overlooking a sprawling construction site.

"I've lived here my whole life - I don't want to look at it, my customers don't want to look at it," Stock said, emphasizing how the tranquility is integral to his business and the community's appeal for weddings, diners, and golfers. He points to the cumulative impact of multiple recent developments, including a newly built solar farm to the east, which has already replaced pastoral fields with a "sea of glass.

" While he finds solar farms less visually obtrusive than wind turbines, their proliferation contributes to a feeling that the countryside is "under attack," compounded by the impending Lower Thames Crossing infrastructure project. Stock argues that the data centre's location is fundamentally unsuitable, citing its immense electrical and water demands.

"There's no construction around here, not even industrial," he noted, underscoring the incongruity of such a massive, resource-intensive facility in a tranquil agricultural zone. Danny Leach, who has farmed adjacent to the site for 21 years, echoes these ecological concerns, noting that the land supports 60 bird species, including peregrine falcons and barn owls, all of which would be displaced by the development.

Together, these residents paint a united picture of a community fighting to preserve a way of life that has persisted for centuries against a tide of large-scale, technologically-driven construction they view as both intrusive and misplaced





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