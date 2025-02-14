Plano Welcomes Saved by the Bagel: A Trip Back to the '90s with Deliciously Nostalgia-Filled Bagels

A new bagel shop in Plano, Texas, is bringing back the nostalgia of the 1990s with its themed decor and classic bagel menu. Saved by the Bagel, owned by a group of '90s kids, is quickly becoming a community hub, serving up delicious bagels and creating a welcoming atmosphere. Meanwhile, another bagel enthusiast is set to open his first Dallas bagel shop, K&L Bagels, in 2025.

A new themed bagel shop in Plano , Texas , is bringing back the nostalgia of the 1990s. Saved by the Bagel, owned by a group of self-proclaimed '90s kids, is decked out in teal and pink geometric shapes, reminiscent of the iconic Bayside High School from the popular sitcom 'Saved by the Bell.' The owners, Altrim Vinca, Veton Hani, Thomas DiFonzo, and Fortesa DiFonzo, believe the name perfectly encapsulates the fun, personality, and delicious bagels they offer.

The menu features a variety of classic bagel options, from the always-popular sesame bagel to the sweet treat of the chocolate chip bagel. Savory favorites include the turkey club with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato, the reuben, and the breakfast staple of bacon, egg, and cheese. Customers can enjoy bagels individually or in a dozen, making it perfect for sharing or satisfying larger cravings. Beyond just serving up delicious bagels, Vinca hopes that Saved by the Bagel will become a community hub, much like a coffee shop. He emphasizes that they strive to create a welcoming space where people can connect, relax, and enjoy good food. This sentiment is echoed by the growing trend of bagel shops across North Texas, which are transforming into gathering places for both locals and newcomers. Meanwhile, another bagel enthusiast, Kyriakos Kouzoukas, is set to open his first Dallas bagel shop, K&L Bagels, in 2025. Kouzoukas, who has extensive experience in the restaurant industry with over a dozen establishments under his belt, has honed his bagel-making skills from Jewish bakers in the northeastern United States. K&L Bagels will offer a unique selection of bagels, cream cheeses, and sandwiches, including the rare Jerusalem bagel, which is not commonly found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The arrival of these new bagel shops is sure to delight local food enthusiasts and contribute to the continued rise of the bagel as a beloved breakfast and lunch option in the city.





