Plano voters said no, so what happens next for the Stars?

A city councilmember says Dallas will fight to keep the Stars in the city as the 2031 lease end date approaches. See what is being discussed.

Chair of city's pro sports committee says Plano voters rejection of tax measure provides opportunity to keep team in downtown. Dallas leaders says the window remains open for keeping the Dallas Stars downtown after Plano residents rejected Prop A. NBC 5’s David Goins has more.

A Dallas City councilmember said Friday that there’s still time for the city to find a way to keep the Dallas Stars in the city beyond 2031, when the lease for the NHL franchise expires at the AAC.

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“The city manager is doing a great job and keeping a lot of things close to her, which she should,” Johnson said Friday. “I know that we’re working very hard to make sure that the Dallas Stars know that we want them, and that we love them and we’re going to make sure we keep them here.

” The comments come one day after Plano mayor John Muns acknowledged disappointment with the election results at a groundbreaking for the new AT&T headquarters. Plano voted down Proposition A on Nov. 3, rejecting public financing for a proposed Dallas Stars arena and leaving the project's future uncertain.

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Taylor Sheridan-linked company has plans for historic New Isis Theatre in Fort Worth Stockyards “We’re working really diligently to come up with some solutions that may work and at the same time, we’ll just see what the Stars and the developer think, and hopefully we can come up with a solution and find a way that we can continue the project," Muns said. The Stars say they’re still committed to the project and are looking to Plano’s pursuit of a project finance zone through the Texas Legislature as a possible way forward.

“I don’t’ know,” Muns told NBC 5. “By them saying no, that spoke volumes,” Johnson said. “I can tell you right now the citizens of Dallas, we’ll say yes. ” When asked if remaining in the AAC beyond the current lease was still on the table, a representative for the Stars referred NBC-5 back to a statement the team issued one day after Prop A failed.

“We remain committed to advancing this important project that will create jobs, attract new visitors, and generate economic benefits for the Plano community for decades to come,” the statement read in part.