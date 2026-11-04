Plano Voters Reject Prop A Dallas Stars Arena Venue Tax

Plano residents voted against Proposition A, rejecting a venue tax intended to fund the new Dallas Stars arena at Shops at Willow Bend Mall.

Plano residents have rejected Proposition A, a proposed measure that would have implemented a venue tax to help finance a new arena for the Dallas Stars hockey team. As of 9 p.m. on Election Day, the final tally showed that 54 percent of voters opposed the measure, with 47,552 votes against it, while only 40,579 votes supported it.

The Core Details and Funding Mechanism

The failed proposal sought to authorize the City of Plano to impose a specific tax on various hospitality and entertainment services. This tax would have applied to hotel stays, car rentals, parking fees, admissions, and other venues within the city limits. The primary objective was to generate revenue to support the construction of a new facility for the Dallas Stars franchise.

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City leaders projected that this venue tax could generate between $700 million and $900 million in total revenue for the municipality. Of that estimated total, up to $700 million would be specifically allocated to fund the construction of the new arena. The remaining funds would presumably benefit other city initiatives or general revenue streams.

Stakeholder Positions and Opposing Arguments

Opponents of the measure, including members of the STOP The Stars Arena PAC, raised significant concerns about the financial planning and potential impact on local homeowners. Bob Healey, a board member of the opposition group, argued that the city lacked essential documentation before rushing the vote on November 3rd. He stated that there were unanswered questions regarding the financing plan, tax revenue projections, and site plans necessary for traffic studies.

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Residents also expressed fear that the project could lead to property tax hikes as improvements are made to the arena site. Many voters were concerned that the financial burden might fall on local taxpayers rather than solely on visitors. These concerns were compounded by discussions around the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, an already-approved measure that collects tax dollars near Willow Bend and the Dallas North Tollway to buy back bonds.

Real-World Impact and Future Plans

The rejection of Proposition A means the immediate path to funding the new Dallas Stars arena through this specific venue tax is closed. The new arena was originally expected to be completed by the start of the 2031 season. Architectural designs for the facility were being created by HNTB, a firm selected to develop its look. Without the approved tax, those timelines may face uncertainty or require alternative funding sources.

If Prop A fails to pass, Plano leaders have indicated they will explore alternate ways to fund the new Stars arena. The decision reflects a significant shift in public sentiment regarding large-scale sports infrastructure projects and their funding mechanisms. The city must now determine how to proceed with the development at the current Shops at Willow Bend Mall site without the voter-approved tax revenue.