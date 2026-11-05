Plano Voters Reject Prop A Dallas Stars Arena Funding Proposal

Plano residents voted down Proposition A, blocking venue taxes for the Dallas Stars arena. Stars leadership seeks new financing options while Dallas officials pitch to retain the team.

Plano residents have decisively rejected Proposition A, a critical measure that would have implemented venue taxes to support the construction of a new arena for the Dallas Stars hockey franchise. The failure of this proposal on election night signifies a significant hurdle in the long-standing efforts to relocate the team from its current downtown location to a new facility in Plano.

Election Results and Venue Tax Failure

With 100% of the precincts reporting, approximately 55% of Plano voters cast their ballots against Proposition A, while only 45% supported the implementation of the new tax. The proposed measure was designed to leverage revenues from car rentals, parking facilities, and hotel stays to help finance the building of a new Dallas Stars arena. This new venue was planned for the site of the current Shops at Willow Bend Mall, which has been a central component of the expansion strategy for years.

Also read Plano voters deciding on Prop A venue tax to help fund new Dallas Stars arena

Plano Leaders Reassess Financing Strategy

The city of Plano had anticipated that the venue tax would generate between $700 million and $900 million in revenue. Officials had planned to cap the contributions specifically earmarked for the new Stars arena at $700 million. Following the defeat, Plano City Manager Mark Israelson stated that the city must reassess its financing plans immediately. He emphasized that without authorization for these specific venue taxes, the proposed financing approach requires a complete review before the City Council can take any further actions related to the arena project. The focus now shifts to providing the team with a clear understanding of the financial implications and available options moving forward.

Grassroots Opposition Campaign Success

The defeat of the measure is largely attributed to the efforts of the STOP The Stars PAC, a group formed by Plano residents who opposed using taxpayer dollars to fund the private sports venue. Karen Dubrow, the chair of the PAC, highlighted the efficiency of their grassroots campaign, noting that the organization spent only $5,800 on their efforts against the proposition. Dubrow described the victory as the result of hard work by citizens with full-time jobs, urging local council members to match this level of dedication. She stated that the opposition wants the council to learn from this outcome and avoid falling into similar financial traps in the future.

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Stars Leadership Pursues Alternative Funding

In response to the election results, Dallas Stars leadership expressed disappointment but reaffirmed their commitment to the long-term vision of a city-owned arena project. The team emphasized their confidence in the positive impact the venue would have on the Plano community, including job creation and economic benefits. The organization indicated they would continue their partnership with the City of Plano as it pursues a project finance zone that could potentially be created by the Texas legislature. Stars representatives remain dedicated to advancing the project, which is still expected to be completed by the start of the 2031 season, with architectural designs being created by the firm HNTB.

Dallas City Council Offers Negotiation Deal

With the Plano deal effectively stalled, Dallas City Councilmembers Paula Blackman and Adam Bazaldua have stepped forward with an offer to keep the hockey team in Downtown Dallas. The Dallas Stars have played at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas since moving to the state in 1993, and their current lease there is set to expire in 2031. Councilman Bazaldua stated that the city is willing to negotiate to ensure the team remains in a place where they are welcomed by the residents. He emphasized that Dallas still has a city that uses the team's namesake and wants them to stay, suggesting there is still an opportunity to keep the Dallas Stars in Dallas proper.

Next Steps and Future Uncertainties

The rejection of Proposition A leaves the future of the Dallas Stars arena plans in a state of flux. While the team has declined to comment on whether the failure in Plano will cause them to reconsider their arena plans entirely, the immediate focus is on exploring alternative financial structures. The Stars leadership remains committed to the project's goals, while Plano leaders prepare to reevaluate their municipal finance strategies. The Dallas City Council's willingness to negotiate offers a potential lifeline for keeping the team in its historic downtown home, creating a pivotal moment for local sports infrastructure and municipal policy in the region.