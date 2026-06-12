Plano prepares welcome party as Japan fans arrive for World Cup matches in Texas

With the World Cup underway, North Texas is preparing to host its first match this weekend, and communities across the area are gearing up to welcome international fans. Japan is set to take on the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, drawing thousands of visitors from Japan to the region.

Japan is set to take on the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, drawing thousands of visitors from Japan to the region. Many of those traveling supporters are expected to stay in Plano , where a large Japan ese-American population and business presence have made the city a hub for cultural connections.

With the World Cup underway, North Texas is preparing to host its first match this weekend, and communities across the area are gearing up to welcome international fans. Japan is set to take on the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, drawing thousands of visitors from Japan to the region. Many soccer fans from Japan are expected to stay in Plano, where a large Japanese-American population and business presence have made the city a hub for cultural connections.

City leaders and community organizations say they’re ready to offer a warm Texas welcome, or as it’s said in Japanese, “yōkoso. ”Plano’s strong ties to Japan are rooted in both its population and corporate presence. Major companies like Toyota North America, Fujitsu, 7-Eleven International, and Kubota have significant operations in North Texas, helping attract Japanese residents and businesses over the years.

That connection is evident in places like Mitsuwa Marketplace, a Japanese grocery store and shopping center that has become a familiar destination for visitors looking for a taste of home while abroad. Local organizations are also playing a key role in welcoming fans and celebrating the cultural moment. The Japan-America Society of DFW, which has worked for more than 50 years to connect the region with Japanese culture, says excitement is building ahead of the match.

“There are thousands of Japanese coming, including Princess Takamado from the royal family,” he said. “The Japanese ambassador to the U.S. will also be here, along with a lot of dignitaries and celebrities. It’s a very exciting time. ” Fans attending the match and watch parties this weekend may also hear familiar chants from Japan’s supporters, including “Samurai Blue!

Ganbare! Fight-o! ” -- a rallying cry for the national team. Beyond the excitement on the field, community leaders say the World Cup presents an opportunity to strengthen long-standing business and cultural ties between Japan and North Texas.

“Japan is the number one foreign direct investor in Texas and in DFW,” said Eli Hatch, director of membership with the Japan-America Society of DFW. “They’re responsible for thousands upon thousands of jobs, and they’re a great partner for North Texas. ” Organizers say the global spotlight on the region could pave the way for even more international connections and economic opportunities in the future.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, the community is inviting residents and visitors alike to take part in the celebration. A free event called “Japan Day” is set for Saturday evening at McCall Plaza in downtown Plano. The event will feature live music, food and cultural experiences designed to bring people together and welcome visiting soccer fans.





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