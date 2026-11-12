Plano police seek drivers after hit-and-run

Detectives say two vehicles may have been street racing when a bicyclist was hit and badly hurt. Police are asking for video tips.

Detectives are asking for surveillance or dashcam video after a bicyclist was seriously injured near East Park Boulevard and N Avenue on Oct. 6. Detectives are asking for surveillance or dashcam video after a bicyclist was seriously injured near East Park Boulevard and N Avenue on Oct. 6.

NBC 5’s Maria Guerrero has the details. Plano police are asking for the public's help identifying two drivers suspected of street racing after one of their vehicles struck and seriously injured a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash in East Plano. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, along East Park Boulevard near N Avenue, where the posted speed limit is 30 mph.

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Investigators believe two vehicles were traveling side by side at a high rate of speed when one struck a bicyclist attempting to cross the road. Neither driver stopped.

"One of the two vehicles struck the pedestrian on the bicycle, and then they continued traveling eastbound did not stop to render aid or anything else like that. They just left him injured and fled the scene," plano police department spokesman Jerry Minton said.

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"He got hit pretty hard," Minton said. "Tourniquets were applied; they were able to stop the bleeding. " Police said neither vehicle had its headlights on at the time of the crash, which happened about an hour after sunset. More than a month after the crash, detectives are still searching for the drivers involved.

Plano police are asking anyone who may have captured the vehicles on home surveillance cameras or dashcam video to come forward. Investigators are also urging the drivers themselves to contact police.

"Let us know who you are so that we can finish out this investigation and get some sort of justice for the person that was struck," Minton said. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.