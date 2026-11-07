Plano Flags of Honor Returns for 10th Anniversary at Oak Point Park

The annual Plano Flags of Honor tribute returns to Oak Point Park from Nov. 7-14 for its 10th anniversary. This free event features 1,111 flags honoring service members and first responders alongside weeklong ceremonies.

The Plano Flags of Honor tribute is returning to Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point Park for a weeklong celebration from Nov. 7 to 14. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, which now features 1,111 American flags displayed across the park grounds. The installation honors veterans, active-duty military personnel, and first responders from the Civil War era to the present day.

Decade of Service and Special Milestones

The event, established in 2017, has evolved into a significant annual tradition in North Texas, supported by more than 300 volunteers annually. The current display holds special significance as it coincides with the nation's 250th anniversary. Event co-chair Lisa Bloomer emphasized the personal nature of the installation, noting that every flag carries a unique name and story. She described the field as a dedicated space for the community to express gratitude for the sacrifices made by service members. The tribute aims to remind the public that freedom relies on ordinary individuals willing to serve their country and communities.

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24-Hour Display and Daily Ceremonies

The flag display remains open to the public at no cost for twenty-four hours a day throughout the week. Visitors can experience the installation during different times of day, from misty mornings to windy afternoons and quiet nights. Event founder Ean Sullivan highlighted the changing atmosphere, noting the visual contrast of flags whipping in the wind against the stillness of early dawn. Each of the 1,111 flags features a dedication card sharing the biography of a specific veteran or first responder. At sunset every evening, Taps is played over the field to conclude the daily observance.

Weeklong Programming and Key Dates

The celebration officially begins on Saturday, Nov. 7, with the Patriots Run 5K and Fun Run. The Fun Run starts at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m., with both routes passing through the flag display. Later that afternoon, the Plano Safety Fair and Touch-a-Truck event runs from noon to 4 p.m., featuring a fire truck pull and a planned helicopter landing. On Sunday, Nov. 8, the Colors of Courage Ceremony begins at noon. This segment includes a veteran on horseback presenting the American flag during the Stay in the Fight V.A.L.O.R. Ceremony.

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Wednesday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day with a flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to spend the day reading the dedication stories before the day concludes with Taps at sunset. The event series wraps up on Saturday, Nov. 14, with Quilts of Valor presentations, performances by the Plano Civic Chorus and Plano Children's Chorale, and a flag retirement ceremony conducted by Scouts at sunset. Additional attractions include the Stars and Stripes and Vettes 4 Vets car shows, a Marine Corps birthday celebration, and a Congressional Medal Ceremony. Military history demonstrations, a Patriot PAWS service dog demonstration, and tethered hot air balloon rides at $25 are also available.

Community Participation and Event Location

Community members can honor a veteran, active-duty service member, or first responder by submitting a dedication card at no cost. These cards are displayed on the flags throughout the field, allowing visitors to learn about the recognized individuals. The Texas Medal of Honor Circle and Collin County Fallen Hero Display return this year, featuring plaques and QR codes linking to official citations. The exhibit was first introduced in 2025 to provide deeper historical context. Food trucks will be available on Nov. 7, 8, and 14. The event is located at 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, with free admission for all general activities and flag viewing.