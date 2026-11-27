Travellers gain legal rights to five pitches near Hagley after Planning Inspectorate overturns council rejection. Local residents and MP Bradley Thomas express deep concerns over precedent and safety.

A group of travellers has successfully secured permission to establish five residential caravan pitches on a three-acre grazing site located on Green Belt land in the Worcestershire countryside. The ruling by the Planning Inspectorate grants the group the right to remain on Wassell Grove Lane, effectively overturning a previous refusal by Bromsgrove District Council and resolving a dispute that has caused significant distress among local residents. The decision allows for the permanent establishment of a traveller community on land that was previously used solely for agricultural grazing near the hamlet of Hagley.

Land Grab Details And Initial Site Preparation

The conflict began on Good Friday in March 2024, when the group arrived uninvited on the property and initiated what locals described as an unlawful land grab. Within forty-eight hours over the Easter bank holiday weekend, the group laid hardcore across half of the three-acre site and moved multiple caravans and vehicles onto the grass. This rapid occupation sparked immediate outrage among the eight neighbouring households living along the narrow country lane, which lacks street lighting or footpaths for half a mile in both directions. One neighbour described the illuminated site as resembling a motorway service station at night due to the installation of approximately ten tall poles equipped with high-intensity floodlights.

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Inspectorate Reasons For Overturning Council Decision

The Planning Inspectorate granted the appeal on November 2, citing specific deficiencies in the local authority's housing strategy and the classification of the land in question. The inspector concluded that the site was technically classified as Grey Belt, meaning it made a weak contribution to the core Green Belt purposes, thereby reducing the protections usually afforded to such land. Furthermore, the ruling highlighted that Bromsgrove District Council could not demonstrate a five-year supply of specific, deliverable traveller sites within the district. The inspector determined that there were no alternative traveller sites available in the area to accommodate the appellant and his extended family, noting that the occupiers are registered with local healthcare facilities and their children attend local schools.

Local MP Bradley Thomas Condemns The Ruling

Local Tory MP Bradley Thomas publicly criticized the decision, stating that it undermines residents' confidence in the planning system and ignores legitimate safety concerns raised by the community. He argued that the Planning Inspectorate has run roughshod over the objections of constituents, risking the creation of a two-tier planning system where rule-breakers are rewarded while law-abiding citizens are punished. Thomas emphasized that the applicants broke planning rules by entering the land without permission, yet the Inspectorate appears to have completely ignored this violation. He affirmed his continued support for the residents and his objection to the application throughout the entire process.

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Residents Face High Costs And Safety Fears

Neighbours expressed horror at the prospect of a permanent settlement on a road not designed for two-way traffic, which features sharp Z bends on either side of the site. They fear the situation will deteriorate as the group may attempt to cover the remaining half of the site with hardcore and file further appeals over subsequent years. The residents are currently considering legal action in the High Court, which they estimate could cost between thirty thousand and fifty thousand pounds. However, many neighbours are retired and elderly, lacking the financial and physical resources to pursue such lengthy and expensive litigation. They worry that even a successful challenge would only result in the case being sent back to the Planning Inspectorate for a new inspector to be appointed.

Strict Limits Placed On Future Occupancy

Despite the approval, the Planning Inspectorate's decision imposed strict limits on the number of structures and vehicles allowed on the premises. The ruling explicitly states that there must be no more than five pitches in total, and each pitch is restricted to no more than two caravans at any given time, which can include just one static caravan. The permission also allows for the construction of a six-foot timber fence around the site. The current occupancy stands at approximately twelve or thirteen caravans, down from a peak of twenty before the approval, but the legal status change now ensures the group can lawfully remain on the land indefinitely under these specified conditions.