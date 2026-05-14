Planning Conflict in Midlothian as Couple Fights to Save Mansion from Demolition

David and Dawn Allan are proposing to split their unauthorized 650,000 pound luxury home into two separate properties to avoid a council demolition order.

In the quiet town of Gorebridge , Midlothian, a dramatic saga of architectural ambition and bureaucratic conflict has unfolded, leaving a local couple in a precarious position.

David and Dawn Allan, the entrepreneurs behind a thriving coach company, sought to establish a permanent family sanctuary by constructing a lavish mansion valued at approximately 650,000 pounds. Their vision was one of grandeur and comfort, aiming to create a landmark residence that would serve their family for generations.

However, this dream quickly turned into a legal nightmare when they bypassed key planning regulations. The process began in 2018 when the couple flattened an existing structure on their site to make way for the new development. Despite submitting plans and initiating the construction phase, they operated under the impression that they were on solid ground, only to be met with a devastating blow when their application for retrospective planning permission was formally rejected.

The heart of the dispute lies in a specific architectural detail that the local authorities found unacceptable. Midlothian Council officials pointed to a hipped roof located over the top of the garages, arguing that this particular design element was detrimental to the aesthetic and character of the surrounding local area. While the Allans argued that the issuance of a building warrant should have served as a green light for their project, the council maintained a strict interpretation of planning laws.

The couple pleaded for additional time to rectify the structural issues and bring the home into compliance, but their requests were largely ignored. The situation escalated when the council issued a formal enforcement notice, which presented the Allans with a stark ultimatum: modify the property to meet the council requirements or demolish the entire mansion by the summer of 2023.

Having missed several deadlines to overturn this decision through legal appeals, the couple found themselves facing the prospect of losing their massive investment. In a final attempt to save their home from the wrecking ball, David and Dawn Allan have pivoted their strategy, submitting a new proposal to convert the single luxury villa into two separate semi-detached residences.

According to the updated plans, each of these two new homes would feature four double bedrooms, an integrated garage, and expansive open-plan living areas designed to take advantage of the stunning views of the region. The rationale behind this shift is strategic; a planning statement submitted on their behalf suggests that two smaller properties are more consistent with the width and density of the neighboring dwellings.

By breaking the massive single dwelling into two, the Allans hope to convince the council that the development is now in harmony with the existing urban fabric of Gorebridge, rather than being an oversized anomaly on a generous plot. The financial implications of this ordeal have been staggering. The couple revealed that they had already poured 16,000 pounds into professional fees during their unsuccessful battle to secure the original planning permission.

Furthermore, they are facing potential costs exceeding 100,000 pounds to implement the structural alterations required to transform the building into two separate homes. This financial burden is compounded by the emotional stress of living in a home that the government has essentially ordered to be destroyed.

The case serves as a cautionary tale for property owners regarding the critical difference between a building warrant, which focuses on safety and construction standards, and planning permission, which dictates the visual and land-use impact of a structure. As the community of Gorebridge watches the unfolding drama, the final decision now rests in the hands of the Midlothian Council.

The couple remains hopeful that this new approach of splitting the mansion into two dwellings will provide a compromise that satisfies the regulatory bodies while preserving the core of their investment. Whether the council will view this as a genuine improvement or a desperate attempt to bypass the demolition order remains to be seen.

Until a formal decision is issued, the Allans remain in a state of limbo, waiting to discover if their 650,000 pound mansion will be saved or if it will ultimately be reduced to rubble in the name of local planning harmony





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Planning Permission Midlothian Council Property Law Gorebridge Home Demolition

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