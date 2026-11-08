Planning a winter ski trip? The brewing Super El Niño could bring a boost to these destinations

As Super El Niño takes shape, skiers and snowboarders are looking ahead to what could be an eventful winter across parts of the U.S. Here are some of the top destinations that could see favorable snowfall conditions during a Super El Niño year.

During a Super El Niño, the Pacific jet stream becomes more extended and active, steering storms towards the southern tier. If temperatures are cold enough at higher elevations, ski resorts across the central and southern Rockies could see much-needed snowfall.

As Super El Niño takes shape, skiers and snowboarders are looking ahead to what could be an eventful winter across parts of theThe National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center said in its October outlook that there is a greater than 83% chanceAccording to the FOX Forecast Center, during a Super El Niño, the Pacific jet stream becomes more extended and active, acting like a conveyor belt that steers storms toward the southern tier of the U.S. However, even during a strong El Niño, some ski destinations could experience warmer conditions or less snowfall than expected.

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For holiday travelers, keeping an eye on resort snow reports and seasonal forecasts will be important when deciding where to book aSkiers and snowboarders brave wind and white out conditions as they wait in the lift line at a ski area. According to Wolf Creek, the resort is known for its abundant snowfall and high-elevation terrain, making it an appealing option for those hoping to take advantage of storms moving through the southern Rockies.

Its location in the southern Rockies could make it particularly interesting during an El Niño winter. However, temperatures will remain an important factor in determining how much of that precipitation falls as snow.could also be a destination to watch this winter, particularly as El Niño favors wetter conditions across parts of the Southern Tier. Situated in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Taos Ski Valley offers a combination of challenging terrain, mountain scenery and a Southwestern atmosphere.

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The resort is particularly popular among experienced skiers, with steep runs and high-elevation terrain. According to Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, Taos Ski Valley was among the reader-selected best ski resorts in North America.

People make their way to the Gay Chalet at Gorrono Ranch on the mountain for apres during Telluride Gay Ski Week in Telluride, CO. For those looking for a combination of mountain scenery, winter activities and challenging ski terrain, Telluride is another destination to consider. Located in Colorado's San Juan Mountains, Telluride sits at a high elevation and offers more than 2,000 acres of skiable terrain.

According to Travel + Leisure, Telluride is among one of the best ski destinations in the West, offering travelers access to extensive mountain terrain and a memorable mountain-town experience. The resort's location in southwestern Colorado also puts it in a region that could benefit from an active winter storm pattern across the southern Rockies.

However, visitors should monitor snowfall and temperatures closer to their travel dates. Known for its expansive terrain, the resort features more than 5,300 skiable acres, with runs suited for beginners, intermediate skiers and experts. Vail Resorts said earlier this year that they are taking steps to prepare for the season regardless of how much natural snowfall develops.

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Bill Rock, president of Vail Resorts' Mountain Division, explained, the company is taking an aggressive approach to snowmaking to help ensure a successful ski season.

"While no one can predict exactly what Mother Nature will deliver, the possibility of blockbuster snowfall has us feeling optimistic about the winter ahead," Bill Rock, President of Vail Resorts' Mountain Division, said in an August news release. "And while we'd love to see Super El Niño live up to the hype, we're also taking an aggressive approach to snowmaking to ensure this ski season is one to remember.

"California's The resort is known for its high-elevation terrain and long ski season, making it a popular destination for skiers and snowboarders looking to maximize their time on the mountain. Could Super El Niño Influence The Polar Vortex To Do Something It's Never Done Before This Winter? Mammoth Mountain told FOX Weather it is opening early this year after recent storms delivered nearly two feet of snow to the area.

Although California's snowfall patterns can vary considerably during El Niño winters, the recent storms have given the resort an early boost heading into the holiday season.