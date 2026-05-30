Plank in Oakland's Jack London Square to close after nearly 12 years

Another Oakland restaurant is closing its doors in Jack London Square.

Chef Mimi talks to Frank Mallicoat about the new sparkling brut just launched ahead of the annual Black Food and Wine Experience in Oakland . The three-day event kicks off this Thursday.

Plank announced it will close its Jack London Square location on Aug. 2 after nearly 12 years in business. In a social media post, the restaurant and entertainment venue said persistent declines in sales and rising operating costs made the business no longer financially viable. , the restaurant and entertainment venue said persistent and significant declines in sales, combined with rising operating costs, have made the business no longer financially viable.

To our guests, neighbors, team members, event hosts, families, and friends — thank you for making plank a place filled with energy, celebrations, laughter, and memories. What started as 'Oakland’s own' became so much more because of this incredible community," Plank said in a statement.

"From the bottom of our hearts — thank you for being part of the plank story. "





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