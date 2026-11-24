John Hughes cut the original Planes, Trains And Automobiles ending where Del Griffith explicitly explained his tragedy to his wife Marie. The revised theatrical version offers a more dignified and emotionally resonant conclusion to the 1987 comedy classic.

John Hughes, the acclaimed writer and director behind the 1987 holiday comedy Planes, Trains And Automobiles, originally crafted a significantly more detailed and explicit ending for the film before ultimately deciding to remove it prior to its theatrical release. The final moments of the movie are widely celebrated for their emotional satisfaction, bringing together the story of advertising executive Neal Page, played by Steve Martin, and his reluctant traveling companion, Del Griffith, portrayed by John Candy.

The narrative arc of Planes, Trains And Automobiles follows Neal through a series of escalating travel disasters as he attempts to reach Chicago for Thanksgiving. His journey is complicated by Del, a shower curtain ring salesman whose constant friendliness becomes increasingly annoying to Neal. Despite the humorous friction and misunderstandings between the two men, the film operates as a poignant exploration of loneliness and the value of human connection.

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Original Screenplay Included Detailed Backstory

In the original screenplay written by John Hughes, the conclusion featured a much longer sequence where Del explicitly explains his tragic circumstances to Neal. After Neal initially leaves Del behind at a Chicago train station, Del appears at Neal's home, prompting questions about why he is still following Neal. Del then reveals that his wife, named Marie, died eight years prior and that he has been living out of his trunk, moving between various motels and occasionally attaching himself to strangers to find companionship.

The original draft provided an extensive exposition regarding Del's life, detailing his wife's illness, their struggle to have children, and his profound difficulty coping with life alone. Del specifically noted that Thanksgiving was a particularly painful time for him because it reminded him of the family he never had. This version of the script required Del to articulate his loneliness and explain his behavior directly to Neal, rather than allowing Neal to deduce the truth through observation.

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Test Screenings Reacted Poorly To Extended Dinner Scene

The narrative continued in the original cut to Neal's family home, where Del was invited to join the Thanksgiving celebrations. The screenplay included an extended dinner sequence in which Del expressed his gratitude for being welcomed into a family gathering. However, audiences at test screenings reportedly did not respond well to this ending.

Test viewers found Del's lengthy monologue frustrating and, unintentionally, funny. This negative feedback prompted John Hughes to reconsider the structure of the finale. The decision to cut the explicit explanation and the subsequent dinner scene was made to better serve the emotional tone of the film and the dignity of the character Del Griffith.

Revised Ending Preserves Emotional Balance And Dignity

The change to the Planes, Trains And Automobiles ending grants Del considerably more dignity throughout the story. For most of the film, Del's relentless friendliness is presented as a source of frustration for Neal. He is loud, intrusive, and seemingly incapable of recognizing when someone wants to be left alone. The original ending risked framing this behavior merely as a disguise for his loneliness.

In the theatrical version, Neal does not need Del to explain his situation because he has finally started paying attention to him. This shift ensures that Del is not viewed simply as someone to be pitied, but as someone Neal has genuinely learned to appreciate. The revised conclusion reframes their relationship without suggesting that Del's personality is just a mask for his grief.

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Subtle Conclusion Allows Audiences To Share Realization

Audiences do not need to see Del sitting around the table, meeting every member of Neal's family, or explaining how grateful he is to have somewhere to spend the holiday. The simple image of the two men walking together with Del's enormous trunk, followed by Del's earnest smile, communicates everything necessary for the story's emotional resolution.

Planes, Trains And Automobiles is at its best when its comedy and sentiment exist alongside one another rather than competing for attention. The theatrical ending preserves this balance, allowing the audience to experience the same realization as Neal. Hughes understood that the most affecting way to conclude the journey of Del and Neal was not to explain their newfound friendship, but to show that it had finally happened.