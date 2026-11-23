New simulation by Dr Patryk Sofia Lykawka suggests a hidden super-Earth, Planet X2, shapes distant icy bodies, challenging the Planet Nine theory and guiding Vera C Rubin Observatory searches.

Scientists propose the existence of a hidden world, labeled Planet X2, lurking at the outer edge of our Solar System. Dr Patryk Sofia Lykawka from Kindai University in Japan leads this research into an object that has remained undetected beyond Neptune for billions of years.

This hypothetical planet would be approximately 1.5 to two times the mass of Earth. It orbits hundreds of times farther from the sun than our planet, making it exceptionally difficult to spot even with modern technology.

Also read New Research Suggests Hidden Super-Earth in Outer Solar System

Mechanism of Gravitational Influence

The primary evidence for this hidden world comes from the oddly tilted and elongated orbits of distant icy bodies. These trans-Neptunian objects are frozen remnants from the Solar System's formation, mostly traveling in predictable paths within the Kuiper Belt.

However, astronomers have identified far-flung objects with unusual trajectories that defy easy explanation. Among the most puzzling is Sedna, an icy dwarf planet whose elongated journey takes it far beyond the known planets. The gravity of Planet X2 could account for these strange movements by pulling objects away from Neptune's influence and tilting their orbits to extreme angles.

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Competing Theories and Simulation Data

Researchers ran computer simulations spanning the entire 4.5-billion-year history of the Solar System to test this idea. The models tested how a hidden planet with different masses and orbital paths might affect distant icy objects over time, offering an alternative to the better-known Planet Nine theory.

While Planet Nine proposes a much larger and more massive world, Dr Patryk Sofia Lykawka's simulation indicates Planet X2 follows a highly elongated orbit hundreds of astronomical units from the sun. Even at its closest approach, the planet would remain at least 200 times farther from the sun than Earth, making it exceptionally difficult to spot.

Dr Lykawka noted that their model reproduces several of the unusual orbital patterns observed among distant icy objects. Although there are still differences between the model and observations that need further investigation, the findings successfully explain many of the strange patterns astronomers observe today.

Future Observations and Impact

The findings offer a new perspective for the centuries-long hunt for hidden worlds, including the original Planet X that led to Pluto's discovery in 1930. Scientists now hope a new generation of powerful telescopes will finally reveal whether another planet is indeed waiting to be found in the darkness beyond Neptune.

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Professor Jonti Horner from the University of Southern Queensland, a co-author of the study, stated that future observations could help test predictions about the distant Solar System. He specifically highlighted the Vera C Rubin Observatory's Legacy Survey of Space and Time as a key tool for finding new clues.

The paper has been published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. This research changes how we understand the history of our Solar System and how its most distant objects came to follow such unusual orbits.