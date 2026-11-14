Planet of the Apes: Definitive Ranking of Greatest Sci-Fi Franchise

An analysis of the Planet of the Apes franchise reveals it as the top sci-fi series. This article examines the original series, reboot, and upcoming film to explain why it holds the number one spot.

The debate over the greatest science fiction franchise of all time features many strong contenders. Genres like science fiction consistently spawn blockbuster hits and critical darlings. Major franchises such as the MCU and the DCU are currently among the biggest in the world. However, a detailed examination of longevity, critical reception, and significance points to one specific answer.

Planet of the Apes stands as the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time. This ranking holds true even if not every single movie in the series is perfect. The franchise has released ten films so far. These movies span a variety of tones and stories. They all spin on the central conceit of a planet populated by highly advanced apes.

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The Original Series Legacy

The original series sequels are the primary reason Planet of the Apes wins this title. The third film features incredible makeup and costumes. These visuals defined the look of the franchise for decades. Charlton Heston gives a career-best performance in the first film. This is significant considering the many legendary movies the actor was in. The film contains one of the most iconic plot twists of all time.

The first film is not a perfect movie. It is understandable why so many sequels attempted to live up to its magic. Films three and four range from average to bad. However, these films fully flesh out the science fiction world. They introduce concepts like mutants and time travel. Fans of science fiction ideas can find the perfect place to look in these sequels.

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Reboot and Prequel Trilogy

Many great sci-fi franchises are plagued by a bad remake. Tim Burton directed a 2001 film that ticks that box. Despite this, the reboot series began a trilogy that changed everything. A revolutionary ape named Caesar leads the effort to liberate ape-kind. The prequel series chronicles the events that birthed the titular planet.

Prequel films are often considered perfect by fans. Each film in the trilogy is better than the last. The 2017 entry is arguably the franchise's best installment. Most sci-fi franchises would beg for a trilogy as great as this one. The next film attempted to recapture the magic of the prequel series. It pulled this off masterfully and moved the story world forward.

Future of the Franchise

The latest film built on themes the series introduced. It is just as good as its predecessor. For the first time, the world felt like the original series. This brought the franchise full circle. The Planet of the Apes franchise features five incredible films. It also includes several other good ones. Almost no other franchise can match this quantity and quality.

A new film directed by Josh Friedman is in development. It will hit theaters on May 14, 2027. Very few details are known about the movie's story yet. This means the next film won't be a direct sequel. The 2024 film proved new stories could be told. Future entries could see new filmmakers enter the franchise. This is incredibly exciting for fans of the genre.