Fernando, a Planet Fitness patron in Los Angeles, alleges he was violently attacked in a parking lot by a man who cited his sexual orientation. Police review ongoing.

A disturbing incident occurred outside a Planet Fitness location in Los Angeles involving a suspected hate crime assault on a gay member. Fernando, the victim, alleges he was violently beaten by an attacker who explicitly referenced the victim's sexual orientation during the altercation. The event took place on a Saturday morning as Fernando was leaving the gym facility. The assault was captured on video by witnesses and has since sparked outrage and an ongoing police investigation.

Violent Assault Details And Victim Testimony

Fernando stated that the alleged attacker had harassed him for nearly a year prior to the physical confrontation. During the attack, the man told Fernando, "If I whoop your ass this is going to be a hate crime, an LGBT crime," specifically citing the victim's identity as a gay man. The video footage shows the attacker body-slamming Fernando to the ground, delivering multiple punches, and placing the victim in a chokehold. The violence was only stopped when nearby bystanders intervened and pleaded with the attacker to cease the assault, noting that it was the weekend.

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Police Report Filing And Investigation Status

In a development that has drawn scrutiny, the alleged attacker went to a nearby LAPD station and filed a report regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the matter as a hate crime. Fernando expressed frustration with the initial police response, stating that officers told him they did not need the video evidence because the fight did not occur inside the gym installation. When Fernando argued that the parking lot is part of the gym property, the officers reportedly refused to take further action at that time.

Witness Perspectives On The Altercation

At least one witness described the event as more than a simple fight, stating they believed Fernando had been attacked. The witness recalled believing the altercation would remain a standard dispute but noted it turned into a brutal assault. This perspective aligns with Fernando's account of being targeted. The witness account adds weight to the claims that the incident was motivated by bias rather than a mutual disagreement or spontaneous physical conflict. The intervention of bystanders was critical in preventing further harm to Fernando.

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Planet Fitness Corporate Response And Franchise Review

Planet Fitness issued a statement addressing the Saturday altercation, confirming they take the incident involving two members at their club very seriously. The corporation stated they are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident with the local franchise owner. They emphasized that the safety and well-being of their members and team members is their foremost priority. The local franchise owner is reportedly committed to understanding what happened and taking any additional action warranted by their internal review. The corporation's response underscores the ongoing evaluation of safety protocols and member conduct at the Los Angeles location.

Ongoing Safety Concerns And Community Impact

The incident has raised significant questions about security measures in gym parking lots and the handling of potential hate crimes by local law enforcement. Fernando's allegation that the attacker referenced his sexual orientation as a justification for the violence highlights the persistent threat of bias-motivated aggression against the LGBT community. The disconnect between the victim's desire for justice and the initial police refusal to accept video evidence suggests potential gaps in how such incidents are classified and processed. As the investigation continues, the community is awaiting clarity on whether the LAPD will pursue hate crime charges based on the available evidence and witness statements.