Planet Fitness canceled the memberships of both a Mid-City Los Angeles customer who reported being the victim of an alleged hate crime outside the gym and the witness who recorded the incident.

Planet Fitness canceled the memberships of both a Mid-City Los Angeles customer who reported being the victim of an alleged hate crime outside the gym and the witness who recorded the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a video of an altercation outside a Planet Fitness in Mid-City LA that a customer claims was a hate crime. Both the alleged victim and the witness who recorded the video say Planet Fitness has now canceled their gym memberships. The witness claims gym managers previously refused to take the video because the incident occurred in the parking lot, yet corporate terminated his account for filming inside.

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Now, both that customer and the witness who recorded the video say the gym is punishing them by canceling their memberships. LAPD detectives confirmed they are investigating the incident. Earlier this week, the man seen in shorts in the video – identified only as Fernando, who asked not to use his full name on camera – told FOX 11 that the altercation was the culmination of ongoing hate bashing he had repeatedly reported to gym managers.