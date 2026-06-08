Plane that crashed in Dominican Republic was enroute to Austin

A private jet crashed after takeoff at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both people on board, airport officials said

A private jet crashed after takeoff at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both people on board, airport officials said in a statement published on social media and translated to English from Spanish.

Officials said the incident happened Sunday afternoon and involved a privately operated Gulfstream 200 with registration N318JF. The aircraft was crewed by pilot Erick Javier Diago and copilot Ruddy Ghazal, who officials said were U.S. nationals and the only occupants. The flight was bound for Austin, Texas. Officials said shortly after takeoff, the crew declared an emergency.

The aircraft crashed while attempting to return to La Romana Airport and ran off the runway, and officials said both occupants lost their lives. Airport officials said their emergency plan was activated, and first responders and other agencies responded to address the situation and carry out the appropriate procedures.

In a separate social media post, Yadier Molina, an All-Star catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals who lives in Lake Travis, said the plane was en route to Austin to pick him up. CBS Austin is working to independently verify that claim. Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters spent the overnight and early morning hours battling a five-alarm fire on the city's west side.

Rochester police are investigating a fatal car vs motorcycle crash at Upper Falls Blvd and St. Paul St. A 53-year-old rider died at Strong Memorial Hospital. The car’s driver and passenger had minor injuries. Elderly Irondequoit couple dies in Sunday morning house fire Elderly Irondequoit couple died in a Sunday morning house fire that began in a bedroom. Crews arrived within 10 minutes; multiple departments responded.

Cause under investigation; neighbors cite health issues. Two months after a landslide behind Carlsam Drive homes in Irondequoit, neighbors say erosion is worsening, help is stalled, and $250K stabilization quotes loom. One family evacuated, another fears they’re next.





13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

E4 Youth’s Augmented Reality Offers a Step Into Historic East Austin • The Austin ChronicleE4 Youth’s Augmented Reality Offers a Step Into Historic East Austin

Read more »

Alejandro Hendricks Takes Airport BLVD From East Austin to Tribeca • The Austin ChronicleAlejandro Hendricks Takes Airport BLVD From East Austin to Tribeca

Read more »

Gulfstream Jet Crashes at Dominican Republic Airport, Killing Two Crew MembersA private Gulfstream jet crashed shortly after takeoff from La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing the two crew members aboard. The aircraft was destined for Texas to pick up former MLB star Yadier Molina. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash after the crew reported an in-flight emergency.

Read more »

2 US pilots die after plane crashes in the Dominican RepublicA pilot and co-pilot from the United States have died in a fiery plane crash in the Dominican Republic.

Read more »