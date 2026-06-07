Plane Lands on War-Torn Island, New Content Arrives on Prime Video

The movie Plane, directed by Jean-François Richet, is a thrilling adventure that follows pilot Brodie Torrance as he makes a risky landing on a war-torn island to save passengers. The film features a talented cast, including Butler, Mike Colter, and Tony Goldwyn, and has received positive reviews from critics. Meanwhile, Prime Video has announced the release of several new content, including the romantic drama series Every Year After and the coming-of-age comedy-drama movie Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Plane , directed by Jean-François Richet, follows pilot Brodie Torrance, who makes a risky landing on a war-torn island to save passengers from lightning. However, things turn upside down when the passengers' lives are threatened by dangerous rebels.

The film received positive reviews from critics and was a success at the box office. Additionally, Prime Video has announced the release of several new content, including the romantic drama series Every Year After, the coming-of-age comedy-drama movie Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and several live sports fixtures. These include MLB and WNBA games, as well as a NASCAR race, which can be accessed by subscribers over the next seven days.

Ritika Singh, an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, specializes in trending celebrity news and updates on movies and series, keeping her readers hooked





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